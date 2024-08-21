বুধবার , ২১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
US Open 2024 prize money: How much do the champions get | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২১, ২০২৪ ১:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
The 2024 US Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, is set to take place from August 26 to September 8. While the prestige and glory of winning a major title are undeniable, the financial rewards are also significant.
Here’s a look at the purse on offer as prize money this year at Flushing Meadows:
TOTAL PRIZE MONEY
$75 million, increased 15% from 2023
WHO EARNS WHAT IN SINGLES DRAW?
First round: $100,000
Second round: $140,000
Third round: $215,000
Round of 16: $325,000
Quarter-finals: $530,000
Semi-finals: $1 million
Runner-up: $1.8 million
Champion: $3.6 million
WHAT WAS THE US OPEN PRIZE MONEY FOR THE SINGLES CHAMPIONS IN 2023?
The 2023 champions, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, earned $3 million each.
HOW DOES THE US OPEN SINGLES CHAMPION’S PURSE COMPARE TO OTHER GRAND SLAMS in 2024?
Australian Open 2024: AUD 3.15 million each ($2.08 million)
French Open 2024: 2.4 million euros each ($2.66 million)
Wimbledon 2024: 2.7 million pounds each ($3.51 million)
HOW DOES THE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DOUBLES PRIZE MONEY FOR US OPEN 2024 STACK UP?
First round: $25,000
Round of 32: $40,000
Round of 16: $63,000
Quarter-finals: $110,000
Semi-finals: $190,000
Runners-up: $375,000
Champion: $750,000
HOW DOES THE MIXED DOUBLES PRIZE MONEY FOR US OPEN 2024 STACK UP?
First round: $10,000
Round of 16: $16,500
Quarter-finals: $27,500
Semi-finals: $50,000
Runners-up: $100,000
Champion: $200,000
(With Reuters Inputs)





