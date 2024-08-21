US Open 2024 prize money: How much do the champions get | Tennis News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250; google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;







The 2024 US Open , the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, is set to take place from August 26 to September 8. While the prestige and glory of winning a major title are undeniable, the financial rewards are also significant.

Here’s a look at the purse on offer as prize money this year at Flushing Meadows :

TOTAL PRIZE MONEY

$75 million, increased 15% from 2023

WHO EARNS WHAT IN SINGLES DRAW?

First round: $100,000

Second round: $140,000

Third round: $215,000

Round of 16: $325,000

Quarter-finals: $530,000

Semi-finals: $1 million

Runner-up: $1.8 million

Champion: $3.6 million

WHAT WAS THE US OPEN PRIZE MONEY FOR THE SINGLES CHAMPIONS IN 2023?

The 2023 champions, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, earned $3 million each.

HOW DOES THE US OPEN SINGLES CHAMPION’S PURSE COMPARE TO OTHER GRAND SLAMS in 2024?

Australian Open 2024: AUD 3.15 million each ($2.08 million)

French Open 2024: 2.4 million euros each ($2.66 million)

Wimbledon 2024: 2.7 million pounds each ($3.51 million)

HOW DOES THE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DOUBLES PRIZE MONEY FOR US OPEN 2024 STACK UP?

First round: $25,000

Round of 32: $40,000

Round of 16: $63,000

Quarter-finals: $110,000

Semi-finals: $190,000

Runners-up: $375,000

Champion: $750,000

HOW DOES THE MIXED DOUBLES PRIZE MONEY FOR US OPEN 2024 STACK UP?

First round: $10,000

Round of 16: $16,500

Quarter-finals: $27,500

Semi-finals: $50,000

Runners-up: $100,000

Champion: $200,000

(With Reuters Inputs)









