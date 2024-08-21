US Open 2024 prize money: How much do the champions get | Tennis News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;
The 2024 US Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, is set to take place from August 26 to September 8. While the prestige and glory of winning a major title are undeniable, the financial rewards are also significant.
Here’s a look at the purse on offer as prize money this year at Flushing Meadows:
TOTAL PRIZE MONEY
$75 million, increased 15% from 2023
WHO EARNS WHAT IN SINGLES DRAW?
First round: $100,000
Second round: $140,000
Third round: $215,000
Round of 16: $325,000
Quarter-finals: $530,000
Semi-finals: $1 million
Runner-up: $1.8 million
Champion: $3.6 million
WHAT WAS THE US OPEN PRIZE MONEY FOR THE SINGLES CHAMPIONS IN 2023?
The 2023 champions, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, earned $3 million each.
HOW DOES THE US OPEN SINGLES CHAMPION’S PURSE COMPARE TO OTHER GRAND SLAMS in 2024?
Australian Open 2024: AUD 3.15 million each ($2.08 million)
French Open 2024: 2.4 million euros each ($2.66 million)
Wimbledon 2024: 2.7 million pounds each ($3.51 million)
HOW DOES THE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S DOUBLES PRIZE MONEY FOR US OPEN 2024 STACK UP?
First round: $25,000
Round of 32: $40,000
Round of 16: $63,000
Quarter-finals: $110,000
Semi-finals: $190,000
Runners-up: $375,000
Champion: $750,000
HOW DOES THE MIXED DOUBLES PRIZE MONEY FOR US OPEN 2024 STACK UP?
First round: $10,000
Round of 16: $16,500
Quarter-finals: $27,500
Semi-finals: $50,000
Runners-up: $100,000
Champion: $200,000
(With Reuters Inputs)
