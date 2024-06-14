শুক্রবার , ১৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ৩১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs Ireland, Florida weather hold key to Pakistan’s ‘Super 8s’ chances

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৪, ২০২৪ ৬:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1718366881 photo



msid 110998595,imgsize 77690

United States vs Ireland T20 WC Live Score: In a strange scenario, a non-playing Pakistan will be more keen on the result of USA and Ireland Group A match at Lauderhill, Florida on Friday.

A win for USA, currently second in this group with four points, will put an end to the World Cup campaign of Pakistan, who have two points from three matches.

Of course, it will also take the co-hosts into the Super Eight from this group along with India.

Ireland are a competitive side with experienced players in their ranks, but they look woefully out of sync here and the task might be heavier against the US, who are playing some very good T20 cricket at the moment.

They will be keeping an eye on the fitness of skipper Monank Patel, who missed the match against India on Wednesday with a left-shoulder injury.

Aaron Jones did the duty of skipper against Rohit Sharma’s men in New York.

There is also a strong rain threat to the match as per weather predictions, and even a washout can end the campaign of Pakistan.

It will take the USA to five points and beyond the reach of Pakistan, who can now log a maximum of four points.

Teams (from)

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Halisohor Thana
দোকানের গুদাম থেকে মালিকের লাশ উদ্ধার
বাংলাদেশ
1718366881 photo
USA vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA vs Ireland, Florida weather hold key to Pakistan’s ‘Super 8s’ chances
খেলাধুলা
natasa stankovic hardik pandya 2 2024 06 0bbf0852b8d015ae50da5082fea32084
Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post Amid Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya: ‘Tell Your Problem…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm islami varsity Edit 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 2
ইবির শারীরিক শিক্ষা বিভাগে আসনপ্রতি লড়বে ২৩ জন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mutul fand2 2

এসএএমএল গ্রোথ ফান্ডের প্রসপেক্টাস অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm ATOK 1

পাঠাও চালককে পিটিয়ে বাইক ছিনতাই, গ্রেফতার ২

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 asagohan roastbeef5kg 11

本日PayPay5％還元中 牛肉 肉惣菜 肉料理 まとめ買い お肉屋さんの低脂質 ローストビーフ 5kg ソース タレ付き 肉加工 モモ肉 食品 :roastbeef5kg-11:美容と健康フード 朝ごはんラボ – 通販

 wm Chita Biral CTG 22 September 2021

নিয়ন্ত্রিত পরিবেশে চিতা বিড়ালের ‘বিরল প্রসব’

 IMG 20230128 WA0016

নাগরপুরে মাধ্যমিক শিক্ষক সমিতির নির্বাচন সম্পন্ন; সভাপতি ফজলুর রহমান, সম্পাদক মো.আব্দুল রউফ

 wm ter vdfspov vsdkv okl

বিপ্লব বড়ুয়ার পক্ষে ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীদের ঈদ উপহার বিতরণ

 FM Antonio G

আবারও বাংলাদেশকে জাতিসংঘের সমর্থনের কথা জানালেন আন্তোনিও গুতেরেস

 wm ctg medical

চট্টগ্রামে সাবেক ইউপি সদস্যের লাশ উদ্ধার

 1637931936 photo

Teen star Jahanvi Bakshi grabs fourth win of the year at 13th leg of WPGT | Golf News

 received 143003551139427

দিবর ইউনিয়ন ইয়ূথ ফোরাম-এর ফলোআপ সভা অনুষ্ঠিত