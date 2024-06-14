শুক্রবার , ১৪ জুন ২০২৪ | ৩১শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Used to playing 130-140kph, not 150+’: Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas pinpoints reason for shambolic T20 World Cup loss against England | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The T20 World Cup 2024 match between Oman and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium saw Jos Buttler‘s men battering Aqib Ilyas‘s troop on Thursday.
Oman’s captain, Ilyas, commented on his team’s defeat. Attributing the loss to the team’s batting struggles, particularly the top order’s inability to score runs consistently throughout the tournament, he said, “We couldn’t do well with the bat.Top order couldn’t score runs throughout the tournament. It was good exposure but there wasn’t much we could do. With no runs on the board, the bowlers didn’t have a chance.

He also mentioned the difficulty the batsmen faced against England’s bowlers, who delivered at speeds exceeding 150 km/h, a pace unfamiliar to the Omani team.
“We’re used to playing bowlers that bowl in the 130-140kph range in associate cricket. So it’s difficult when once in a year you play against bowlers bowling 150+, there is something in your mind. It’s a different thing when you’re used to playing such bowlers,” added Ilyas.

The Oman captain also mentioned the added pressure on the batsmen due to their failure to secure runs in previous matches, which contributed to poor shot selection against England
“The batters were also under pressure having not got runs in the last few games. Unfortunately bad shot selection and they bowled in good areas. You can’t blame the bowlers for anything, throughout the tournament they’re the ones that did really well. Would have liked to finish on a great note,” the Oman skipper further commented.
After England won the toss and opted to field first, Oman’s opening batsmen, Pratik Athavale and Kashyap Prajapati, initiated the innings but quickly lost their wickets, contributing to a modest opening partnership.

Shoaib Khan emerged as the top scorer for Oman, managing to lead the team to a total of 47 runs before the completion of the 14th over. England’s bowler, Adil Rashid, stood out with an exceptional performance, taking four wickets for 11 runs in his four overs.
In the chase, England’s openers, Philip Salt and Jos Buttler, commenced aggressively, quickly amassing runs despite an early setback with the dismissal of Salt. Buttler, alongside Jonny Bairstow, continued the momentum, steering England to a swift victory within four overs.





