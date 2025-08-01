Vaani Kapoor Mentioned Fawad’s Abir Gulaal On Mandala Murders Set? Piloo Vidyarthi Reveals | Exclusive | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 01, 2025, 15:43 IST

Piloo Vidyarthi, who worked with Vaani Kapoor in Netflix’s Mandala Murders, revealed whether the latter spoke about shelved film Abir Gulaal with Fawad Khan on sets.

Actor Piloo Vidyarthi played a key role in Netflix’s recent release, Mandala Murders. She shared screen space with Vaani Kapoor in the supernatural thriller and opened up about her experience working with the actress. While Vaani has often been admired for her on-screen charm, Vidyarthi highlighted something far more enduring – her consistency, professionalism, and grounded approach to her craft.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Piloo Vidyarthi also revealed whether she and Vaani also had any conversations about the latter’s shelved film with Fawad Khan, Abir Gulaal, while they were shooting for Mandala Murders.

Piloo Vidyarthi Says Vaani Kapoor Is ‘Natural’ And ‘Consistent’

“She’s very natural,” Piloo Vidyarthi said, recalling her time on set with Vaani. “She and I spoke briefly about our scenes. She had come all the way prepared. But what stood out to me was how consistent she is. Whether it’s with the director, her co-actors, or the crew, she’s the same – always calm, focused, and collaborative. That, I believe, is her strength,” she expressed.

When asked whether Vaani ever brought up Abir Gulaal, the much-discussed shelved project she was meant to do with Fawad Khan, Piloo clarified that there were no such conversations. “They don’t talk about these things. Bombay actors are extremely professional. Personal or shelved projects don’t come up in casual chats,” she explained. “In our case, it was just about the work. We mostly spoke about the scenes we were doing. That was it,” she added.

For the unversed, Fawad Khan was to return to Indian films with Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. The film’s first look was loved by the Pakistani actor’s fans in India. However, Abir Gulaal is banned from release in India following the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

Piloo Vidyarthi On Whether Dimple Kapadia’s Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Inspired Her Mandala Murders Role

Mandala Murders brings together an ensemble cast and layered storytelling that has been garnering attention for its sharp writing and performances. Piloo Vidyarthi plays a key role in the recently released crime drama. She opened up about how her process of preparing for roles is less about imitation and more about absorption, letting emotions, stories, and characters organically shape her performance.

When asked if she watched shows like Dimple Kapadia’s Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo to get into the skin of her character, Vidyarthi shared, “To perform my part, I didn’t watch anything specific with that intent. I do watch a lot of content, but not to pick up anything consciously because acting, in my opinion, can never be picked up. It’s about your individual take on things. I let my characters develop organically.”

When asked about Dimple Kapadia’s performance in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, she added, “She was incredible. She didn’t look like she was acting — she just was. That’s what stays with you as a performer. You need to mentally blend with your character.”

Piloo Vidyarthi On Deriving Inspiration From Mother Shakuntala Barua

She reflected on how simply watching good actors perform can be inspirational, but not instructive in the traditional sense. “When you watch great performances, they leave an impression on you, but it’s not about mimicking them. My mother [veteran Bengali actor Shakuntala Barua] and I are two very different kinds of actors. I’ve grown up around her work, and I appreciate her style. Unfortunately, not everyone appreciates subtlety. If you’re truly a good actor, you don’t try to act. The moment you try, it becomes acting, not feeling.”

Piloo Vidyarthi On Being A Part Of Mandala Murders

She fondly recalled a particularly atmospheric episode directed with a unique tone. “In the third episode [of Mandala Murders], there was hardly any lighting, just ambient elements. It created a very specific mood. I love watching people who don’t ‘act’ in the conventional sense. They just become,” she shared.

Piloo also appreciated the contributions of her fellow actors on Mandala Murders, including Monica Choudhhary and Kavita Bhardwaj, praising the layering and authenticity they brought to their parts. “We’d worked together before in The Wedding Story, and Monica was just brilliant here too. Everyone, from directors to co-actors, brought such depth and subtlety. It made the entire process even more fulfilling.”

