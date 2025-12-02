মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০২:৩০ অপরাহ্ন
Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, blasts record-breaking SMAT century | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, blasts record-breaking SMAT century | Cricket News


Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

India’s young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a performance for the ages on Tuesday, announcing himself on the big stage with a breathtaking century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Playing against Maharashtra at Eden Gardens, the 14-year-old left-hander became the youngest player in the tournament’s history to reach three figures. Bihar, batting first, put up 176 for 3 in their 20 overs, with Vaibhav carrying his bat for a stunning 108 not out off just 61 balls. His innings, decorated with 7 fours and 7 towering sixes, was the heartbeat of the Bihar total. He completed his hundred in the 20th over, sending the first delivery from Arshin Kulkarni to the boundary to reach the milestone in 58 balls.

A Father’s Pride: How RR, Dravid & Vikram Shaped Vaibhav Suryavanshi

This knock comes at a crucial moment in the teenager’s early domestic career. Vaibhav had been searching for runs after three modest scores of 14, 13 and 5. The innings at Eden Gardens not only broke that streak but also reaffirmed the immense talent he showed during his blistering 42-ball 144 against UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. On Tuesday, the youngster displayed patience early and power later, pacing his innings like a seasoned professional despite his age — just 14 years and 250 days. Bihar’s total was built almost entirely around his effort, as he took charge from the first ball, opening the innings and staying unbeaten till the last. While Vaibhav stole the spotlight of the day, another impressive performance unfolded in Ahmedabad, where Devdutt Padikkal hammered a brilliant century for Karnataka against Tamil Nadu. Opening with Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal raced to a fifty off 26 balls and eventually reached his hundred in 45 deliveries. His unbeaten 102 featured 10 fours and six sixes, helping Karnataka post a commanding 245 for 3 in their 20 overs. But the moment of the day — and perhaps of the tournament — belonged entirely to Vaibhav Suryavanshi. His century at 14 not only rewrote record books but also signalled the rise of a prodigy who continues to deliver extraordinary moments long before most players even enter senior cricket.





