Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News

aibhav Suryavanshi produced a stunning display of power-hitting (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced a stunning display of power-hitting, smashing a 32-ball century to light up India A’s opening clash against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha on Friday. His explosive knock set the tone for a massive total of 297/4.Suryavanshi, widely regarded as India’s next big batting prodigy, brought up his hundred in just 32 deliveries, hammering 10 fours and nine sixes by that point. With this milestone, he also became the first player ever to score a T20 century for India A.The young left-hander eventually departed for 144 in the 13th over, caught at deep cover, after a jaw-dropping assault featuring 15 sixes and 11 boundaries.His innings now stands as the joint third-fastest T20 century by an Indian, behind Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, and alongside Rishabh Pant. He raced to his half-century in only 17 balls before accelerating even more brutally, taking just 15 deliveries to score the next 50. UAE’s bowlers had no answers to his relentless aggression.At just 14, he has already achieved a historic feat—becoming the first cricketer ever to score two T20 centuries in 35 balls or fewer. His 15 sixes also make him joint holder of the second-highest sixes hit by an Indian in a T20 innings, matching Punit Bisht, Shreyas Iyer and Bhanu Jagdish Pania.

Highest innings totals in T20s



Team Score Overs Opposition Ground Match Date Baroda 349/5 20.0 vs Sikkim Indore 5 Dec 2024 Zimbabwe 344/4 20.0 vs Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23 Oct 2024 Nepal 314/3 20.0 vs Mongolia Hangzhou 27 Sep 2023 England 304/2 20.0 vs South Africa Manchester 12 Sep 2025 India 297/6 20.0 vs Bangladesh Hyderabad 12 Oct 2024 SRH 287/3 20.0 vs RCB Bengaluru 15 Apr 2024 Zimbabwe 286/5 20.0 vs Seychelles Nairobi (Gym) 19 Oct 2024 SRH 286/6 20.0 vs RR Hyderabad 23 Mar 2025 India 283/1 20.0 vs South Africa Johannesburg 15 Nov 2024 Afghanistan 278/3 20.0 vs Ireland Dehradun 23 Feb 2019

Earlier, India A won the toss and opted to bat. Suryavanshi opened alongside Priyansh Arya, who contributed a quick 10 off 6 before falling early. Naman Dhir then joined Vaibhav at No. 3 and played a steady hand, scoring 34 off 23 balls with three fours and two sixes.While Dhir anchored, Suryavanshi launched a ferocious counterattack, completely taking over the innings. After Dhir’s dismissal, captain Jitesh Sharma stepped in and continued the charge, but Vaibhav fell for a breathtaking 144 off just 42 balls, having struck 11 fours and 15 sixes.