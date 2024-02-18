Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Announce Pregnancy, Actor Kisses Wife’s Baby Bump In Heartwarming Photo

Varun Dhawan and his fashion designer wife Natasha Dalal took the internet by storm after they announced their first pregnancy on Sunday. While there had been speculations about the two having a baby, after the couple were spotted visiting a clinic in Mumbai last year, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor shared the official good news with fans through a wholesome Instagram post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Dhawan shared an aesthetic monochrome picture from their living room. It featured Varun Dhawan kneeling down on his knees, planting a kiss on Natasha Dalal’s baby bump, The actor also held her hands. The snap also featured their pet dog comfortably seated on the sofa, with his gaze fixated at the camera. Varun Dhawan captioned the post, “We are pregnant ✨ Need all your blessings and love ❤️ #myfamilymystrength.”

Take a look:

Reacting to this good news, several celebs like Sania Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Asees Kaur, King, Armaan Mallik and other expressed their joy, as they congratulated the couple through endearing comments. Varun Dhawan’s Citadel co-star wrote, “OMG(with heart emojis). Best news!” Karan Johar commented, “Love you both!!!!!!! So so happy for you and the family!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ welcome to best feeling in the world.” Arjun Kapoor expressed, “Daddy & Mommy number 1 ❤.” Sonam Kapoor commented, “Omg so cute … ❤❤❤.”

Last month, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal celebrated their third anniversary. Varun shared a heartwarming throwback picture on his Instagram handle. In the photo, the couple, adorned with smiles, is seen drenched in water beside a pool. What caught everyone’s attention was the touching note along with the post.

In the caption, Varun reminisced about the day he popped the question to Natasha, revealing that it happened three and a half years ago. He shared, “Happy 3 baby #tbt 3 and half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthony’s song played.” The picture captures Natasha proudly displaying her engagement ring, and the couple smiling at the camera.

However, Varun’s journey to winning Natasha’s heart wasn’t a walk in the park. In a candid interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, Varun shared the surprising revelation that Natasha had rejected his proposal multiple times. The actor, known for his roles in Bollywood hits, opened up about their long-standing friendship that eventually blossomed into love.

“The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends, Varun revealed during the interview. Recalling their early school days, he mentioned a memorable encounter on the basketball court, saying, I remember seeing her, and, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her,” he said.

Despite facing rejection three to four times from Natasha, Varun didn’t let it diminish his determination. Undeterred, he persisted in expressing his feelings, refusing to give up hope. Over time, their connection blossomed from a steadfast friendship into a beautiful romantic relationship.

After years of dating, Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family.