Varun Dhawan Was ‘Bothered’ After Aditya Chopra Refused to Cast Him in Action Film: ‘I’m Not Delulu…’

During a recent press conference for Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan opened up about his experience with Yash Raj Films (YRF) and his aspirations for action roles. YRF is known for delivering action blockbusters like Salman Khan starrer Tiger films, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's War.

When asked if he was "bothered" after Aditya's refusal, Varun told Galatta India in a new interview, "Obviously, one hundred percent (it bothered me). But see, there are different levels of commercialism. Now, if Adi sir is making films with super-duper mega stars like Salman bhai and Shahrukh sir, and Hrithik Roshan, then that budget is going to be way more." He acknowledged the reality of the film industry, stating, "I am not delulu that my budgets are going to be the same as theirs. I have to work myself up to that level. But what's wrong with trying?"

Varun said that his pursuit of action roles is not just about ego but about understanding the dynamics of filmmaking. “I kind of learnt an insight into how much effort, how much of a team, and how much money it takes to make a film of that level,” he said. He recognised the importance of viability in the film industry, admitting, “I am okay to know right now I am not.”

Despite the setback, Varun is committed to improving his craft and working towards higher-budget projects. He acknowledged the gap between Indian and Western film budgets but expressed confidence in the quality and talent present in India’s film industry. “Sometimes where you don’t get the budget, talent makes up for many of the things,” he asserted.

“I asked Aditya Chopra why can’t he make an action film with a younger talent and if he can cast me in a film. But he said he only wanted to give me acting roles, not action. But I kept pursuing him, and then he told me, ‘Look, I can’t do that because I can’t give you that budget right now. You’re not at that place where I can give you such a big budget.’ I kept thinking about it and then later asked him what is the budget. He then gave me a figure that you need to make something big in action,” Varun said at the press conference.