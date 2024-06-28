Vashu Bhagnani Paid Rs 165 Cr to Tiger Shroff for 2 Films Amid Losses? Producer Suneel Makes BIG Claim

Reports of Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment facing Rs 250 crore losses have been making headlines for a long time. Amid this, it was said that the producer had paid Akshay Kumar Rs 165 crore for his four films. However, producer Suneel Darshan has now claimed that this figure is closer to Tiger Shroff’s fee and not Akshay Kumar’s fee.

Speaking to Times Now, producer Suneel Darshan reacted to the speculation around Akshay Kumar’s remuneration and said that the Rs 165 crore figure is close to Tiger Shroff’s fee. He said, “I can’t comment since the figure mentioned by you seems inaccurate. That seems to be closer to Tiger Shroff’s price.”

Tiger Shroff has done two films produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has done four films with Vashu’s Pooja Entertainment – Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Bell Bottom, Mission Raniganj and Cuttputlli. All five films were declared as flops at the box office.

Given that Akshay is Tiger’s senior, Suneel was asked how much more was he paid if Rs 165 crore is closer to Tiger’s fee. The producer said, “I wouldn’t like to comment on that. But I will say this: Vashu Bhagnani enjoyed a ‘Midas Touch’ phase in the 1990s when he collaborated with David Dhawan for almost half a dozen movies.”

Suneel Darshan said that Vashu Bhagnani’s success streak in films is lost, even though his construction business is still profitable. He said, “His migration to the UK in the past few years and availing of the handsome tax breaks lured him into wooing the two supposedly disciplined stars, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, for his half a dozen movies which seems to have misfired miserably.”

“Now as we enter the correction phase, it’s time to watch their new strategy which hopefully should put the movie industry on the right track provided that the actions initiated are in the interests of the film industry at large rather than with a myopic view,” Suneel said.

For the unversed, Vashu Bhagnani is the founder of the production house Pooja Entertainment. He began his company in 1986 but it wasn’t until 1995 that he debuted as a producer. He backed Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s Coolie No. 1, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of that year. He went on to produce and distribute several films in the 1990s. These include Hero No. 1 (1997), Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), Biwi No.1 (1999) and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001).