Veteran Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal left out of central contract list | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) excluded veteran batter Tamim Iqbal from the central contract list for the year 2024. The announcement of the contracts on Monday revealed that Tamim, a former captain, was one of the significant omissions from the list.

Tamim had a tumultuous 2023, marked by his retirement announcement leading up to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, a subsequent reversal of that decision within a day, and then resigning as captain just two months before the major event.

Apart from Tamim, other players not included in the central contracts list for 2024 are Ebadot, Afif, and Mosaddek Hossain. On the other hand, newcomers like Towhid Hridoy , Tanzim Hasan , Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Naeem Hasan, and Nurul Hasan have been included in the list for the year 2024.

The newly-appointed captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, has been granted an all-format deal, along with Shoriful Islam . The central contract decisions reflect a shift in focus and planning by the BCB as they look ahead to the upcoming cricketing calendar.

Taskin Ahmed , who held the triple contract the previous year, now has an ODI and T20I agreement.

In the meantime, 85 players have contracts for the 2024 first-class cricket season after the BCB authorised their salaries.

2024 Bangladesh central contracts:

All formats: Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan , Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shoriful Islam.

Tests and ODIs: Mushfiqur Rahim.

ODIs and T20Is: Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

Only Tests: Mominul Hoque, Taijul Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Khaled Ahmed and Naeem Hasan.

Only ODIs: Mahmudullah and Tanzim Hasan.

Only T20Is: Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan.

(With ANI inputs)









