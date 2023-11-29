Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Twin in Black, Arrive in Style For Sam Bahadur Special Screening; Watch

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next release titled Sam Bahadur. The film is releasing on December 1 and today the makers organised a special screening of the film for the celebrities. Vicky Kaushal was spotted with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif for the screening. Both were twinning in black colour outfits and were serving us major couple goals. His parents and brother were also seen at the screening.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Katrina wearing a black colour off-shoulder dress while Vicky was wearing black colour casuals. Both looked very good and fans were also showering love on them. Many called them a cute couple. One of the fans wrote, “Katrina looks beautiful and elegant.” Another wrote, “Queen herself is here looking like wow.” Shehnaaz Gill was also spotted for the screening.

To note, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Vicky Kaushal’s film Sam Bahadur is slated to clash this weekend at the box office. While the former is based on a fictional tale between a father and son, the latter is recreating chapters from the history books from the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. When it comes to advance booking, Animal is leading Sam Bahadur by leaps and bounds. Trade experts believe that the weekend will be in Ranbir Kapoor’s favour.

At the time of reporting, Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal has unleashed a certain craze for its tickets and they are being sold like hotcakes post the trailer launch. As per Sacknilk, a trade portal, the film has so far sold more than five lakh tickets across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages for day 1. The advance bookings has resulted in box office collection of close to Rs 14 crore (approx). On the other hand, Sam Bahadur has sold about 40000 tickets having a box office collection of Rs 1.25 crore. It would be interesting to see how the trade picks up till the day of the release.

On the other hand, Katrina will be next seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupati. Her film is also releasing in December this year.