বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৯ জুন ২০২৫ | ৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Vicky Kaushal To Tamannaah Bhatia And Rekha: ‘Sitaare’ Join Aamir Khan At Premiere | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৯, ২০২৫ ৯:৫৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Vicky Kaushal To Tamannaah Bhatia And Rekha: ‘Sitaare’ Join Aamir Khan At Premiere | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Among others, Rhea Chakraborty, Tiger Shroff and Tushar Kapoor also attended the Sitaare Zameen Par premiere.

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to release on June 20, 2025.

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par to release on June 20, 2025.

In less than 24 hours from now, Aamir Khan’s much-awaited movie, Sitaare Zameen Par will be released in theatres. While fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie, a special premiere was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening for Aamir’s Bollywood fraternity. Among others, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rhea Chakraborty joined the superstar at the movie screening.

Vicky Kaushal was one of the first actors to arrive at the star-studded screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was all smiles as he posed for the cameras. For the occasion, he sported a blue shirt with matching jeans and looked dapper as always.

Soon after, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rhea Chakraborty were also seen arriving at the movie screening, separately. Tamannaah sported a grey outfit and looked gorgeous as ever. On the other hand, Rhea kept it simple yet stunning in a pink t-shirt with blue denim.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rhea Chakraborty attend Sitaare Zameen Par premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veteran actor Jitendra also attended the screening of the much-awaited film. He was spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived at the venue with his actor-son, Tushar Kapoor.

Besides Jitendra, veteran actress Rekha also graced the screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. She sported a golden saree and was seen posing with Aamir on the red carpet.

Veteran actors Jitendra and Rekha also grace Sitaare Zameen Par premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Among others, Tiger Shroff also set the red carpet on fire as he arrived for the movie premiere in all-white attire.

Tiger Shroff, Ahsaas Channa pose for the paparazzi as they arrive at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com.

Chirag Sehgal works as a Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing breakin… Read More

News movies » bollywood Vicky Kaushal To Tamannaah Bhatia And Rekha: ‘Sitaare’ Join Aamir Khan At Premiere



