Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting Wrestlers | More sports News

NEW DELHI: The protesting wrestlers, led by Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik , alleged on Saturday that the Wrestling Federation of India ( WFI ) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is using his influence to put pressure on sexual harassment victims into changing their statements.The wrestlers have threatened to resume their stir if strong action is not taken against Singh by June 15.The government had previously assured the wrestlers that a charge-sheet would be filed against Singh by June 15, prompting them to halt their protest. However, it appears that the wrestlers are still dissatisfied with the progress and are seeking stronger measures to address the allegations.In their effort to garner support, the wrestlers organised a ‘ Panchayat ‘ at Chhotu Ram Dharamshala in Sonepat district,, inviting various groups such as khap leaders, farmers, and members from women’s organisations who have supported their cause for justice.

It is important to note that the information provided is based on the allegations made by the wrestlers. The veracity of these claims and any subsequent actions taken against Singh will need to be investigated by the appropriate authorities.

The wrestlers have also mentioned their discussion with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur , suggesting that they have engaged with relevant government officials to raise their concerns.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds and whether the allegations against Singh are thoroughly investigated and addressed in a timely and appropriate manner.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik said efforts are being made to break the victims.

“It’s proved, the statements were recorded under section 161 and 164 and it changed. We can’t understand,” Sakshi said referring to withdrawal of sexual harassment charges by a minor, who is one of the seven complainants in the case,

“It is clear that father of the minor was under pressure. Pressure is being built. For how long we will fight then,” she said.

“Bajrang is getting calls, bik jao, toot jao (take bribe, end the protest). Wrong narratives are being set (by media). It breaks our hearts,” she said.

“That is why we had said first arrest him and then investigate. If he is in police custody, he can’t pressurise. Otherwise, one by one, victims will break. Till he is out, an atmosphere of terror will remain.”

“We will not compete in Asian Games until a proper resolution comes out in this case. You can’t understand the mental agony we are going through everyday,” said Sakshi

Bajrang Punia, one of the key members of the protest, while speaking during the panchayat, insisted that no politics is involved in their stir against the WFI chief.

Later speaking to media, he said, “We had called this Panchayat to inform everyone the discussion we had. If a strong action is not taken by June 15, we will resume our protest.”

He said they not yet decided on the venue of the protest and it could be either “Jantar Mantar or Ram Lila Maidan”.

The police has already made it clear that the wrestlers will not be allowed back to Jantar Mantar.

Vinesh Phogat was not part of the discussion when Thakur had invited wrestlers for an interaction and she was absent even today.

Asked about this, both Bajrang and Sakshi gave different answers.

“Let me tell you that Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh are one. Vinesh is handling the legal issue, there is lot of other work as well. Rumours are being spread that we are stepping back We are one, we are united in our decisions,” said Sakshi.

Bajrang said, “Vinesh is unwell that is why she is not here today.”

Both Bajrang and Sakshi criticised the Delhi Police for taking one of the victims to WFI office in New Delhi when the accused was also present on the premises.

“How fair is that you take a girl there to re-create the scene when that man is there inside? You can understand the mental pressure she would have felt,” said Bajrang.

A few media outlets suggested that wrestler reached the WFI office to work out a compromise and Sakshi denounced it.

“Delhi police was wrong. What’s the use of this? I request, not to spread wrong news. We are getting support, do not mislead. We are working hard, we break every day. Then we lift our spirits. If you can’t support us, then at least do not spread wrong information,” she concluded.

(With PTI inputs)