Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says RD Burman’s First ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ Tune Was ‘Bulls**t’ At IFFI: ‘I Got Angry…’ | Bollywood News

The In Conversation session titled “Unscripted – The Art and Emotion of Filmmaking” at IFFI 2025 turned the Kala Academy into a vibrant, living film set today. The audience was transported into the world behind the camera as legendary filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra sat down with his long-time collaborator and acclaimed screenwriter Abhijat Joshi, delivering one of the most candid, honest, and emotionally charged storytelling masterclasses of the festival.

It began like a conversation between old friends, but quickly transformed into a riveting journey through India’s cinematic memory. And at the center of this emotional storm was one man — R.D. Burman, the genius composer who created “Kuch Na Kaho” for 1942: A Love Story, but whose brilliance at the time was largely dismissed by music companies and overshadowed by an industry that had deemed him “finished.”

What followed was a raw, unfiltered account of artistic conflict, creative honesty, and a moment that reshaped the song — and perhaps R.D. Burman’s last great burst of genius.

‘Kuch Na Kaho’ Was ‘S**t’ — Vidhu Vinod Chopra Recounts The Moment That Changed Everything

In front of a packed audience, Chopra dove straight into the memory with no softening, no diplomacy, only truth.

He shared how music companies had refused to buy R.D. Burman’s music at the time, “Many music companies told me they’ll not buy the music. RD Burman was so down and out.”

Chopra said he approached Burman only as a friend, not formally offering him the film yet, “I had worked with him in Parinda and loved him. So I went, and the first song was ‘Kuch Na Kaho’. And he made that song. And I had not said to him that you’re doing the film, because I said, yeah, let’s create some music… because all the music companies think that you’re finished.”

When Burman played the first version — one the world has never heard — Vidhu was stunned, “He plays the song for me. Kuch Na Kaho, Kuch Bhi Na Kaho, Kya Khena Hai, Kya Sunna Hai… taka taka taka taka. And I was shocked.”

Burman asked him for a reaction. Vidhu — painfully honest by nature — found himself trying to balance truth with empathy, “Now how do you tell him it’s bad? So I just sat. I said, Dada, main sochta hoon. He said, ‘Tu toh sochta nahi hai. First reaction dena.’ First reaction? It’s so bad.”

Trying to be gentle, Vidhu told him, “Dada, main 1942 ki baat kar raha hoon. Yeh toh… lagta hai aaj ka music hai.”

Burman pushed back, insisting this was what sold in the 90s, “Arey, tujhe kuch nahi pata hai. Yeh hi bikta hai aaj kal. Tu dekh, Anu Malik ka ban raha hai…”

At this point, Chopra snapped — not out of anger, but heartbreak, “Because he tried to sell it to me, I got angry. In front of him, on top of that wall was S.D. Burman’s photograph. So I said, actually I’m looking for him. But he’s dead. And I believe you are the finest music director in this country. And if you’re giving me this…”

Burman demanded Vidhu speak plainly, “Tu ek word main bol, kya gadbad hai.”

Vidhu didn’t hold back, “Dada, it’s s**t.”

And then, even harsher, “Nahin, nahin. S**t is very small. It’s bulls**t.”

The room emptied. Only the two of them remained — a composer near tears, a director helplessly honest.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra watched R.D. Burman crumble a little. The maestro, once the heartbeat of Hindi film music, looked at him with vulnerable eyes and asked quietly, “Main music kar raha hoon ki nahi?”

Chopra didn’t soften the truth, “Dada, it’s not you. It’s the music that speaks. This is not okay.”

It broke something open. Burman, already shaken by an industry that had decided he was “finished,” grew emotional. Chopra recalls, “He had tears in his eyes, and I got emotional too.”

The Turning Point: Tears, Honesty, And A Promise

Vidhu described the emotional crash that followed, “He became so emotional. He had tears in his eyes. I became emotional. We hugged.”

R.D. Burman asked for one week, “He said, give me one week. I told him, I’ll give you one year. You give me the music I want.”

The following Friday, Burman called Vidhu again. Chopra feared he was quitting. Instead, Burman handed him a cassette, “Yaar ek hafta se main ye sun raha hoon, gaana aa nahi raha hai. Tu bhi sun. Give me one more week.”

A week later, Chopra returned.

And then — magic.

The Birth of the Note That Changed a Song

Burman sat at his harmonium, surrounded by musicians. And then he played the prelude.

Vidhu’s reaction was instant — visceral, “The moment he played that, with my shut eyes, I did this.” He lifted his hand — his sign of approval.

Burman stopped, “What?”

Vidhu replied, “It’s brilliant.”

Burman protested, “Gaana toh shuru nahi hua abhi.”

Vidhu insisted, “Dada, ye pehla note hai na gaana ka? This is S.D. Burman note.”

That single note became the cornerstone of one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved classics.

Chopra added, almost wistfully, “Imagine, this song only became this song because I used the word bulls**t.”

A Standing Ovation For Honesty, Craft And Creative Courage

The session left the audience mesmerised. Chopra and Abhijat Joshi peeled back the layers of filmmaking — the fear, the conflict, the heartbreak, the brutal honesty required to produce something truthful.

It was a celebration not only of 1942: A Love Story, but of the fragile, fiery alchemy that creates enduring cinema.

The Kala Academy hall didn’t just witness a discussion — it witnessed history retold, and the emotional resurrection of a composer whose genius continues to echo through generations.

