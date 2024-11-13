Vidya Balan Playfully Pushes Kartik Aaryan, Grabs His Neck At Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Success Bash | Watch

Last Updated: November 13, 2024, 00:28 IST

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is proving to be a box office powerhouse, earning nearly Rs 5 crore on its 11th day at the India box office.

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 success party.

At the grand success bash for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan stole the limelight with a playful gesture that left fans in splits. The event, held in Mumbai, celebrated the blockbuster success of Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy, which has been performing impressively at the box office despite stiff competition from Singham Again. The star-studded evening saw Bollywood’s finest in attendance, including Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, designer Manish Malhotra, producer Bhushan Kumar, and the film’s cast and crew.

Kartik and Vidya, both dressed in stylish ensembles, posed together for photographers, sharing a light-hearted moment. In a nod to the iconic dynamics of their Bhool Bhulaiyaa characters, Vidya gave Kartik a playful push. Kartik, dressed in an all-black ensemble, responded with a mock expression of surprise, playing along with Vidya’s fun act. Vidya looked stunning in a black and floral outfit, her hair pulled back, adding an elegant touch to her humorous gesture. Their camaraderie and the playful recreation of the film’s scene thrilled fans and the media alike.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is proving to be a box office powerhouse, earning nearly Rs 5 crore on its 11th day at the India box office, bringing its total collection to an impressive Rs 204 crore. With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had capped at Rs 184.32 crore during its entire run in domestic theatres.

This achievement also marks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as Kartik Aaryan’s highest-grossing film in a lead role at the India box office, setting a new benchmark for the actor’s career. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror-comedy is the third installment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Alongside Kartik, the film stars Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in significant roles, adding to its mass appeal and charm.