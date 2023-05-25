বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৫ মে ২০২৩ | ১১ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vijay Antony Celebrates Success Of Pichaikkaran 2 With Beggars

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৫, ২০২৩ ৯:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
wp image 961


Vijay Antony Celebrates Success Of Pichaikkaran 2 With Beggars

Vijay Antony Celebrates Success Of Pichaikkaran 2 With Beggars

Vijay Antony also gave beggars plastic fans and took selfies with them.

Tamil film Pichaikkaran 2 was released in cinema halls on May 19 and opened with mixed to poor reviews. According to reports, the movie has generated a favourable response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Despite the tepid response, Pichaikkaran 2 has seen a brilliant box office collection.

Delighted with the success of the film at the box office, Vijay Antony distributed blankets and slippers to beggars in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. He also gave them plastic fans and took selfies with them. Followers also gathered in large numbers to click a photograph with their favourite actor.

Youtube channel Andhra Life TV has shared a clip of Vijay arriving in his car and distributing the items to beggars.

The first version of the movie, Pichaikkaran (2016), directed by Sasi, revolved around a rich man who lives as a beggar. He does this because, according to a sage, this will help him save his mother who has gone into a coma. Pichaikkaran 2, directed by Vijay himself, narrates the story of a beggar, who has to live as a rich man. A sage has said that this will help him find his sister who was trafficked as a child. Kavya Thapar, YG Mahendran, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu and others acted in this film.

Vijay is now looking forward to his upcoming film Raththam directed by CS Amudhan. Saregama Tamil unveiled the teaser of this movie some time back, which showed Vijay’s character living a simple life with family. However, his life takes a drastic change with the change in circumstances.

“We have to struggle to even lead an ordinary life but that struggle has the power to change the history of the entire world”, this voiceover plays in the background. Followers loved the teaser and commented that they are eagerly waiting for this film. Raththam is expected to release this year. Actresses Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Ramya Nambeesan also acted in this movie. Take a look at the teaser:

Vijay last essayed the lead role in the film Tamilarasan directed by Babu Yogeswaran, which became successful at the box office. This film revolved around an honest police officer Tamilarasan (Vijay) who gets into a conflict with superior Rana Pratap Singh (Sonu Sood). Their enmity worsens when Tamilarasan refuses to obey Rana’s order in a critical situation.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

kejriwal111 1
Cong Seeks Report from Punjab Unit Before Taking Call on Extending Support to AAP on Delhi Services Ordinance
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 2526338787506659
বঙ্গবন্ধুর ৭ মার্চের ভাষণে মানুষের মুক্তির ঘোষণাও আছে জামালপুরে সুলতানা কামাল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Jua ctg
জুয়ার আসর থেকে গ্রেফতার ৭
বাংলাদেশ
1685028542 photo
BCCI unveils Team India’s new training kit ahead of World Test Championship final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
194514cop kalerkantho pic

টিকটক-লাইকি-পাবজি-ফ্রি ফায়ার বন্ধে রিটের শুনানি আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 1654169936 photo

Tottenham’s Son given South Korea’s top sporting honour | Football News

 sco

মাত্র ৩০ হাজার টাকায় TVS Jupiter, Hero Maestro স্কুটি! এমন অফার আর পাবেন না

 wm taiwan president on china aggrasion

চীনের ব্যাপারে বিশ্বকে হুঁশিয়ার করল তাইওয়ান

 untitled design 1 90

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Clash Inevitable?

 wm train lsxcs c

কারওয়ান বাজারে ট্রেনের ধাক্কায় যুবকের মৃত্যু

 received 575516460849920

..হোক প্রতিবাদ….
আবু নোমান রাসেল ।

 wm Jubolig Rajpoth

১১ নভেম্বর দেখিয়ে দেওয়া হবে রাজপথ কাদের: যুবলীগ চেয়ারম্যান

 wm UGC Permanent Certificate p

স্থায়ী পরিচালনা সনদ পেল প্রিমিয়ার ইউনিভার্সিটি

 job 20230207114929

পল্লী বিদ্যুতায়ন বোর্ডের নিয়োগ পরীক্ষার সূচি প্রকাশ