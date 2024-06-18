Vijay Mallya’s Son To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; FIRST Pics From Wedding Festivities Out

Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya will marry his girlfriend Jasmine this week. Sidhartha is getting married to his long-time Jasmine in an intimate wedding ceremony taking place in London. The festivities have kicked off with Sidhartha sharing a glimpse of the wedding party on Instagram.

“Wedding week has commenced….❤️ #wedding #ily,” Sidhartha wrote while sharing a picture with his bride-to-be. In the photo, the soon-to-be-wedded couple was seen posing behind a gorgeous rose installation. Sidhartha was seen wearing a white tuxedo with a pair of pink pants while Jasmine opted for a floral dress. The installation looked like a photo frame, giving the picture a beautiful spin. Check out the photo below:

Sussanne Khan sent her best wishes. “Big Congratulations ❤️❤️wishing you both superrr happiness ♥️,” she wrote. Social media users also showered the couple with love. “Congratulations. So happy for you Sid. Started admiring you since you opened up with your struggles. So much love ,” a user wrote. “So happy for you!!” added another. “Really happy for you Sid! ,” a third comment read. “❤️❤️ You both look amazinggggg,” a user said.

Sidhartha proposed to Jasmine in 2023. He popped the question on Halloween. In the photos shared on the occasion, Sidhartha was seen dressed as a Halloween pumpkin whereas Jasmine sported a witch costume. Jasmine flaunted her engagement ring in the photo. “October There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore. Best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special,” she said, sharing pictures from the day of their engagement.

Sid also shared photos and wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your beautiful messages and wishes. Jasmine and myself feel very humbled by all the love ❤️❤️❤️.”