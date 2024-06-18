মঙ্গলবার , ১৮ জুন ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Vijay Mallya’s Son To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; FIRST Pics From Wedding Festivities Out

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৮, ২০২৪ ১০:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vijay mallya son wedding pics 2024 06 cc1861cdf25637afc959abaf3a0fa86a


Vijay Mallya's son is getting married.

Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya is getting married to his girlfriend Jasmine this week. The wedding festivities have begun.

Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya will marry his girlfriend Jasmine this week. Sidhartha is getting married to his long-time Jasmine in an intimate wedding ceremony taking place in London. The festivities have kicked off with Sidhartha sharing a glimpse of the wedding party on Instagram.

“Wedding week has commenced….❤️ #wedding #ily,” Sidhartha wrote while sharing a picture with his bride-to-be. In the photo, the soon-to-be-wedded couple was seen posing behind a gorgeous rose installation. Sidhartha was seen wearing a white tuxedo with a pair of pink pants while Jasmine opted for a floral dress. The installation looked like a photo frame, giving the picture a beautiful spin. Check out the photo below:

Sussanne Khan sent her best wishes. “Big Congratulations ❤️❤️wishing you both superrr happiness ♥️,” she wrote. Social media users also showered the couple with love. “Congratulations. So happy for you Sid. Started admiring you since you opened up with your struggles. So much love ,” a user wrote. “So happy for you!!” added another. “Really happy for you Sid! ,” a third comment read. “❤️❤️ You both look amazinggggg,” a user said.

Sidhartha proposed to Jasmine in 2023. He popped the question on Halloween. In the photos shared on the occasion, Sidhartha was seen dressed as a Halloween pumpkin whereas Jasmine sported a witch costume. Jasmine flaunted her engagement ring in the photo. “October There were obviously other things that happened in October, but nothing else really matters anymore. Best day of my life. So thankful I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this day special,” she said, sharing pictures from the day of their engagement.

Sid also shared photos and wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your beautiful messages and wishes. Jasmine and myself feel very humbled by all the love ❤️❤️❤️.”

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

