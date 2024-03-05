Vijay Varma Opens Up About His Character In Murder Mubarak: ‘Bit Of A Break From The Bad Guys…’

Vijay Varma is set to star in Netflix’s upcoming murder mystery, Murder Mubarak. During the trailer launch event, Vijay discussed how his character in this film is different from the rest of his filmography. The trailer of the thriller, produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and directed by Homi Adajania, was launched earlier today. It provided a glimpse into the enigmatic character of a lawyer, called Akash Oberoi, portrayed by Vijay Varma.

Speaking about his character, Vijay said, “It is a little bit of a break from the bad guys I have played. I would like to say that. Although it’s a mystery, I won’t reveal much… But Akash Oberoi is a lawyer, his heart is broken, that’s all I know. He has a love-and-hate relationship with this Club, and he wants to run away from it. So, this is what I can say right now.”

Besides Vijay Varma, the murder mystery boasts of an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Aashim Gulati.

The trailer takes viewers to the heart of New Delhi’s upper class, where a series of strange events disrupt the peace of an elite club. As the polished facade begins to crumble, club members find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, testing their loyalties and blurring the lines between innocence and guilt. Leading the investigation is Pankaj Tripathi, portraying a determined cop with his own unique methods. He’s set on uncovering the club members’ darkest secrets in this murder mystery.

As Murder Mubarak gears up for its release, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Vijay Varma’s transformation on screen and unravelling the mysteries surrounding his character. Apart from that, he will also be seen playing a pilot in IC814: The Khandahar Hijak.