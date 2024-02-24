শনিবার , ২৪ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১১ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Name Their Newborn Son Vardaan; Adorable FIRST Family Photo Revealed

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৪ ৩:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vikrant massey baby boy name 2024 02 7cae07f723110f065c667a6063a42c47


Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their newborn son Vardaan.

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their newborn son Vardaan.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur have named their newborn son Vardaan.

Back in February 2022, Vikrant Massey and his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur got married to each in an intimate ceremony. After two years of blissful marriage, Vikrant and Sheetal have become doting parents to a son, as the 12th Fail actor had conveyed the good news to his fans and admirers. Now in a new post, Vikrant has revealed his son’s name.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Vikrant Massey shared a couple of pictures. In the first snap, both Vikrant and Sheetal can be seen holding their adorable son with huge smiles on their faces. Another picture was that of a cute plushie in the shape of a hot air balloon and an elephant sitting inside it. The name ‘Vardaan’ was written across it. The 12th Fail actor wrote in the caption,” Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!! ❤️.”

Take a look:

Several celebs like Sobhita Dhulipala, Raashii Khanna, Suhail Nayyar, Anshuman Jha, Manish Malhotra and others had previously congratulated the couple and extend their warm wishes to them when they had announced the arrival of their son.

The lovebirds met on the sets of ALT Balaji’s web show Broken But Beautiful and soon started dating. It was in 2019 November they got engaged in a private ceremony. The couple is extremely private about their marriage.

Earlier in an interview with Indian Today, when Vikrant was asked about his married life with Sheetal, where he shared, “My married life has been great. Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn’t have asked for more. I got a new house, and that has also been a blessing. So life is good and God has been very kind,” said Vikrant.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey is set to appear in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and an untitled web series produced by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor also captivated the audience with his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. Despite the limited response during its theatrical release, the movie received the much deserved recognition and attention upon its OTT release. Interestingly, Bollywood figures like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal had previously praised the film.

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Road Accident1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1
আশকোনায় মোটরসাইকেল দুর্ঘটনায় ৩ যুবক নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1708723937 photo
Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia fifties help MI beat DC in final-ball thriller in WPL opener | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
vikrant massey baby boy name 2024 02 7cae07f723110f065c667a6063a42c47
Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Name Their Newborn Son Vardaan; Adorable FIRST Family Photo Revealed
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
revanth reddy 2024 02 c2fb55de7ef22060cb484d9d0303175a
Rs 500 for LPG, 200 Free Electricity Units: Telangana Govt to Launch Two ‘Poll Guarantees’ on Feb 27
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Shamsuzzaman Dudu Photo 17 10 2023

ওবায়দুল কাদেরকে এখনই গ্রেফতার করা উচিত: দুদু

 wm Photo Branding 1 38 750x563 1 750x563 1

‘এলাকায় ফিরে বিশৃঙ্খলা করলে বিএনপিকে কঠোরভাবে দমন করা হবে’

 1649685212 photo

Walker feels Premier League title in ‘City’s hands’ after Liverpool draw | Football News

 received 962323128376711

পবা উপজেলায় আওয়ামী স্বেচ্ছাসেবক লীগের এক রাতে দুই কমিটি

 wm Andolon Edit

তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকারের দাবিতে আগামী মাসে ‘উত্তপ্ত কর্মসূচি’

 received 950547529240576

আগামীর বাংলাদেশের নেতৃত্ব দেবে শিক্ষার্থীরাই: এমপি কাজী নাবিল

 wm Aga Khan Mintu Elected Non Contested at Dhaka 14 23 06 2021

বিনা প্রতিদ্বন্দ্বিতায় এমপি হলেন আগা খান

 wm HSC result 2019 9

এইচএসসি: চট্টগ্রামে পাসের হার ৮৯%

 1623417321 apple pie

ডিনার শেষে খান অ্যাপেল পাই উইথ আইসক্রিম, গরম ভুলে যাবেন

 wm food

পেনিনসুলায় গ্রিক-রোমান খাবারের উৎসব