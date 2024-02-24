Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Name Their Newborn Son Vardaan; Adorable FIRST Family Photo Revealed

Back in February 2022, Vikrant Massey and his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur got married to each in an intimate ceremony. After two years of blissful marriage, Vikrant and Sheetal have become doting parents to a son, as the 12th Fail actor had conveyed the good news to his fans and admirers. Now in a new post, Vikrant has revealed his son’s name.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Vikrant Massey shared a couple of pictures. In the first snap, both Vikrant and Sheetal can be seen holding their adorable son with huge smiles on their faces. Another picture was that of a cute plushie in the shape of a hot air balloon and an elephant sitting inside it. The name ‘Vardaan’ was written across it. The 12th Fail actor wrote in the caption,” Nothing short of a blessing…We named him VARDAAN!!! ❤️.”

Take a look:

Several celebs like Sobhita Dhulipala, Raashii Khanna, Suhail Nayyar, Anshuman Jha, Manish Malhotra and others had previously congratulated the couple and extend their warm wishes to them when they had announced the arrival of their son.

The lovebirds met on the sets of ALT Balaji’s web show Broken But Beautiful and soon started dating. It was in 2019 November they got engaged in a private ceremony. The couple is extremely private about their marriage.

Earlier in an interview with Indian Today, when Vikrant was asked about his married life with Sheetal, where he shared, “My married life has been great. Yes, there are a lot of things that are different now. I feel a lot different but I married my best friend and couldn’t have asked for more. I got a new house, and that has also been a blessing. So life is good and God has been very kind,” said Vikrant.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey is set to appear in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and an untitled web series produced by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor also captivated the audience with his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. Despite the limited response during its theatrical release, the movie received the much deserved recognition and attention upon its OTT release. Interestingly, Bollywood figures like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal had previously praised the film.