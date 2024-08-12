সোমবার , ১২ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২৯শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vinesh Phogat to arrive in New Delhi from Paris on Tuesday | Paris Olympics 2024 News

আগস্ট ১২, ২০২৪ ৯:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Vinesh Phogat to arrive in New Delhi from Paris on Tuesday | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is set to return to India alongside Aman Sehrawat, who secured a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Following the conclusion of the Games, the duo will embark on their journey back home. Their flight is scheduled to arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at approximately 10:30 am on Tuesday.
“Vinesh Phogat is travelling to India tonight with Olympic bronze winner Aman Sehrawat, will reach Delhi at 10:30 am IST,” sources told IANS.
Vinesh departed the Olympic Games village on Monday following her remarkable feat at the event, where she advanced to the final with an impressive display of skill and determination.

Nevertheless, her hopes of claiming the gold medal in the women’s 50kg freestyle category were dashed when she was disqualified from the final match.
The reason for her disqualification was the discovery of an additional 100gm weight on her person during the mandatory weigh-in procedure conducted on the day of the championship bout.
Later, she appealed her Olympic disqualification to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), requesting a joint silver medal in the 50kg weight category.
The ad hoc division of CAS has extended the time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 5:00 pm on August 13, 2024.





