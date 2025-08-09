Vipin Sharma On Playing Cross-Dressing Father In Dhadak 2: ‘Taare Zameen Par Ke Baad Bohot Galiyan…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 09, 2025, 22:19 IST

Vipin Sharma opens up about facing criticism after Taare Zameen Par and how playing a cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2 helped him redeem himself.

Vipin Sharma plays cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2

In a career spanning almost two decades, Vipin Sharma has been a part of several movies, but his character in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par as an arrogant dad is one of the most iconic and remembered. Now, as he yet again plays a dad in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2, the actor, in conversation with us at News18, revealed how he faced problems playing an arrogant dad and wanted to redeem himself with this film.

When asked if he had any hesitation playing a cross-dressing dad, the actor shared, “I think the whole idea of this role was very beautiful to me. Also, Taare Zameen Par ke baad bohot galiyan padhi thi. I wanted to redeem myself and share that there is a heart inside every father.”

Further, when we spoke to him about facing something close to trolling for his role in the Aamir Khan starrer, he revealed an incident when an assistant director told a filmmaker that Vipin Sharma is very arrogant without even meeting him. When Vipin confronted the AD, he revealed that he has that image because of his role in Taare Zameen Par.

Vipin Sharma had the wish to play a female character, and Monkey Man helped him fulfill that wish. When asked how this one was special to him, Sharma revealed, “Monkey Man definitely was the first one that made my dream come true — to make me wear a saree and see how graceful it is. Trust me, it is the most graceful attire in the entire world.”

“I have realized that dressing up as a girl has brought something, something deep inside me has shifted; it just allowed me to see a different part of me,” he added, and continued that while getting ready for his character in this one he had a major realization and stated, “When I first saw myself in a saree, I realized that I actually look like my mom, and I had never realized that before. I always thought that I looked like my father, but it was the first time I realized I looked like my mom.”

Dhadak 2 starred Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi as the main leads, and when we questioned him about the two young talents, he shared, “They are beautiful people. They both are very nice, and I don’t know what happened to me—I was telling Triptii that I was getting a rage of emotions watching her on screen.”

Dhadak 2 follows a law student who falls in love with a classmate, only to face abuse from her family due to caste inequalities. It has been praised for its sensitive portrayal of casteism. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 was initially slated for release in November last year but faced multiple delays, reportedly due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 release Dhadak.

