শনিবার , ১৯ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৪ঠা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Vir Das Recalls Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Kapoor’s Argument On Flight: ‘I Want The Bloody Cake’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৯, ২০২৫ ৬:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Last Updated:

Vir recalled witnessing a funny mid-air argument between Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and how it led to Rishi charmingly stealing his dessert.

Comedian and actor Vir Das recently shared a hilarious memory of the late Rishi Kapoor during a flight, and fans can’t get enough of the anecdote. In an interview on the Mashable India YouTube channel, Vir recalled witnessing a funny mid-air argument between Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and how it led to Rishi charmingly stealing his dessert.

Vir narrated the incident, saying, “I’m in the back of a flight, and like in the front of the flight, I hear some chikad chikad happening between a couple in business class, ‘You can’t eat the cake.’ ‘I want to eat the cake.’ ‘You’re not allowed to eat the cake. The doctor said no cake.’ ‘I want the bloody cake. What the f**k?’ Then, Rishi Kapoor stands up.”

To his surprise, Rishi Kapoor instantly recognised him and came over. “He’s like, ‘Arre, Vir.’ He comes and sits down next to me, and he tells me this story. He’s like you know… and he gave me this list of guys who started with him. Then at some point, he’s like, ‘You’re going to eat your cake?’ Then Rishi Kapoor ate my cake,” Vir recalled, laughing.

Vir also shared how touched he was by Rishi Kapoor’s warmth. “Shake my hand and promise me you will keep acting,” the late actor had said, a moment Vir holds dear.

Rishi Kapoor, known for his candid nature and sharp wit, passed away in April 2020 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His final film Sharmaji Namkeen was released posthumously on Amazon Prime Video in 2022. It marked the first time two actors — Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal — played the same role in one film.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

    First Published:
