রবিবার , ১৭ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৩রা চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis were…’: Former cricketer on RCB’s batting ahead of IPL 2024 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৭, ২০২৪ ১:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Leading up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, ex-Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra highlighted the consistency demonstrated by Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli in the preceding season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Addressing viewers on his official YouTube platform, Chopra noted the presence of English batting all-rounder Will Jacks as the backup option for the Bengaluru-based franchise.
“This team also has Will Jacks among the backups. So they have a lot of options. The top five or six are as good as you can have. Faf and Kohli were very consistent last year and Maxi has also become consistent now. He is a very good player and Cameron Green is a gun,” Chopra said.

The 46-year-old said that anyone who comes on the cease at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, “regains” their form.
“Look at their batting. You will have Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli at the start. Then comes Cameron Green followed by either Glenn Maxwell or Rajat Patidar – these five gun batters. If you feel Rajat Patidar wasn’t in form in Tests, it doesn’t matter, whoever reaches the Chinnaswamy regains his form,” he added.
RCB finished sixth in the last season, winning seven and losing seven matches. 14 points were not enough to secure them a position in the playoffs. The highly popular franchise, boasting popular superstars like Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell etc will be looking to end their trophy drought this year
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 squad:
Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat KohliRajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar (traded from SRH), Cameron Green (traded from MI), Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chuahan.





Source link

