Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in race to become top run-getter in T20Is | Cricket News

Virat Kohli ‘s bat is yet to make its presence felt at the ongoing T20 World Cup , which moves entirely to the West Indies as the tournament enters the ‘Super 8s’ stage and a landmark beckons the legendary Indian batter, for which his skipper Rohit Sharma is also in the race.India resume campaign with their opening ‘Super 8s’ game against Afghanistan in Barbados on Thursday and Kohli and Rohit both need 104 runs to overtake Pakistan captain Babar Azam and become the leading run-scorer in T20 internationals.

It will be India’s first match of this T20 World Cup in the Caribbean as Rohit Sharma & Co played three group-stage matches in New York, before their concluding group fixture against Canada in Florida got washed out by rain.

India defeated Ireland, Pakistan and USA to qualify for the ‘Super 8s’ as Group A toppers.

Currently, Babar Azam is the highest run scorer in the T20Is with 4145 runs in 116 innings across 123 matches. Kohli has played 120 matches and has scored 4042 runs in 112 innings.

Interestingly, India skipper Rohit Sharma also has 4042 runs in T2OIs, coming in 146 innnings across 154 matches.

In ‘Super 8s’, India will play Afghanistan on June 20, Bangladesh on June 22 and Australia on June 24 as the ‘Men in Blue’ hope to end an 11-year wait for another ICC trophy.

India, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup, last lifted an ICC trophy in 2013 when MS Dhoni’s team clinched the Champions Trophy. The team came close to ending the jinx last year, but lost in the final of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup.