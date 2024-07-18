Virat Kohli spotted in a rare public appearance with son Akaay. Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s cricket icon Virat Kohli has recently been spotted in London, cradling his son Akaay , alongside his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika .The family was captured during a casual outing at a local flower shop. Following his trophy-winning stint at the T20 World Cup , Kohli has taken a break from cricket to spend quality time with his family in London.This trip to London marks the first public appearance of their son Akaay, seven months after his birth.A video capturing this family moment in London was shared on a fan page dedicated to the cricketer. The video shows Kohli holding Akaay, with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika by his side, near a flower shop. Both were dressed casually, with Anushka in a white top and shorts, and Kohli in a relaxed outfit.Watch:

Kohli, aged 35, embarked on this family trip to London immediately after his return to India, post a brief delay in Barbados subsequent to the T20 World Cup final.

Despite a hectic schedule, including a celebratory parade and a meeting with the Prime Minister, Kohli prioritized reuniting with his family. Kohli’s decision came after a memorable performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa, where he played a pivotal role in India’s victory with a 76-run knock.

Recent updates suggest that Kohli, along with teammate Rohit Sharma , may return for the upcoming one-day series against Sri Lanka.

However, Kohli is expected to participate in the forthcoming home series, featuring Test matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The couple also made an appearance at a kirtan event led by Krishna Das at Union Chapel, showcasing their spiritual side. The event was shared on social media, revealing the family’s involvement in the spiritual gathering.