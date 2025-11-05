Virat Kohli turns 37: A journey through the records, milestones, and legacy of the King | Cricket News

Virat Kohli (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

There are athletes who play the game, and then there are those who redefine it. Virat Kohli belongs to the second kind. As he turns 37, the boy from Delhi who once carried the hopes of a nation now represents a phenomenon that goes far beyond cricket. His story is no longer just about runs, records, or chases. It is about consistency, conviction, and a brand built on the same intensity and discipline that drive his trademark cover drives. From the streets of West Delhi to global arenas, Kohli’s rise has been a masterclass in dedication. Every inning he plays carries a blend of passion and perfection that has inspired an entire generation. Over the years, he has turned milestones into habits, rewriting cricket’s record books with unmatched precision.

Here are ten defining records that showcase the greatness of Virat Kohli:

Most ODI centuries – With 51 hundreds, Kohli sits at the top of the all-time list, leaving behind even Sachin Tendulkar . Highest average among 10,000-run scorers – In ODIs, he maintains the best average among all batters with over 10,000 runs, highlighting his consistency. Most double centuries by an Indian – He is the only Indian batter to score seven double centuries in Test cricket. Most runs in a single IPL season – Kohli’s astonishing 973 runs in 2016 remain the highest ever in a single edition of the IPL. Highest ICC Test rating points by an Indian – With 937 rating points, Kohli holds the best Test ranking ever achieved by an Indian batter. Most centuries in a single overseas Test series – He struck four hundreds during the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, later matched by Shubman Gill in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Most consecutive Test series wins as captain – Under his leadership, India won nine straight Test series, equalling Ricky Ponting’s record. Fastest to 10,000 ODI runs – Kohli achieved the milestone in only 205 innings, reaching the landmark quicker than anyone in history. Fastest to 27,000 international runs – He crossed the mark in just 594 innings, underlining his extraordinary consistency across all formats. Most successful Indian Test captain overseas – Kohli led India to memorable series wins in Australia, the West Indies, and Sri Lanka, setting new standards for leadership abroad.

Career by the numbers:553 matches, 620 innings, and 90 not-outs. 27,673 runs at an average of 52.21, with a highest score of 254*. He’s faced 34,949 deliveries, smashed 2,728 fours and 306 sixes. 82 centuries, 144 fifties, 16 scores of 150+, and 7 double tons tell the story of his hunger. With 9 wickets, 339 catches, and 137 wins as captain, he’s been as impactful off the bat as in leadership. 69 Man of the Match and 21 Man of the Series awards underline his dominance. And if partnerships define greatness — 399 fifty stands, 137 century stands, 23 double-century stands, and even a triple-century one — Kohli has built more than just records; he’s built legacies. On the global stage, 15 ICC Man of the Match and 3 ICC Player of the Tournament honours complete the resume of a true modern great.Major achievements:

2008 U-19 World Cup winner

2010 Asia Cup

2011 World Cup

2013 Champions Trophy

2016 Asia Cup

2023 Asia Cup

2024 T20 World Cup

2025 Champions Trophy

Honours and recognitions: Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna Award 1493 days as No.1 ODI batsman 1012 days as No.1 T20I batsman 469 days as No.1 Test batsman 937 Test rating points 909 ODI rating points 909 T20I rating points ICC Cricketer of the Decade (2011–2020) ICC ODI Cricketer of the Decade (2011–2020) ICC Spirit of Cricket (2019) ICC Cricketer of the Year (2017, 2018) ICC ODI Player of the Year (2012, 2017, 2018, 2023) ICC Test Player of the Year (2018) Captain of ICC Test Team of the Decade (2011–2020) Captain of ICC Test Team (2017, 2018, 2019) Captain of ICC ODI Team (2016–2019) ICC Cricketer of the Month (October 2022) Member of ICC Test, ODI, and T20I Teams of the Decade Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2016, 2017, 2018) Even at 37, Kohli continues to show why he is one of a kind. In his recent return to international cricket, he faced a rare setback with back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. But true to his character, the King rose again, anchoring India’s chase in the decider with an unbeaten 74* and a 150-run partnership with Rohit Sharma to seal the series.