Virat Kohli turns 37: A journey through the records, milestones, and legacy of the King | Cricket News

There are athletes who play the game, and then there are those who redefine it. Virat Kohli belongs to the second kind. As he turns 37, the boy from Delhi who once carried the hopes of a nation now represents a phenomenon that goes far beyond cricket. His story is no longer just about runs, records, or chases. It is about consistency, conviction, and a brand built on the same intensity and discipline that drive his trademark cover drives. From the streets of West Delhi to global arenas, Kohli’s rise has been a masterclass in dedication. Every inning he plays carries a blend of passion and perfection that has inspired an entire generation. Over the years, he has turned milestones into habits, rewriting cricket’s record books with unmatched precision.
Here are ten defining records that showcase the greatness of Virat Kohli:
Career by the numbers:553 matches, 620 innings, and 90 not-outs. 27,673 runs at an average of 52.21, with a highest score of 254*. He’s faced 34,949 deliveries, smashed 2,728 fours and 306 sixes. 82 centuries, 144 fifties, 16 scores of 150+, and 7 double tons tell the story of his hunger. With 9 wickets, 339 catches, and 137 wins as captain, he’s been as impactful off the bat as in leadership. 69 Man of the Match and 21 Man of the Series awards underline his dominance. And if partnerships define greatness — 399 fifty stands, 137 century stands, 23 double-century stands, and even a triple-century one — Kohli has built more than just records; he’s built legacies. On the global stage, 15 ICC Man of the Match and 3 ICC Player of the Tournament honours complete the resume of a true modern great.Major achievements:
Honours and recognitions: Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Khel Ratna Award 1493 days as No.1 ODI batsman 1012 days as No.1 T20I batsman 469 days as No.1 Test batsman 937 Test rating points 909 ODI rating points 909 T20I rating points ICC Cricketer of the Decade (2011–2020) ICC ODI Cricketer of the Decade (2011–2020) ICC Spirit of Cricket (2019) ICC Cricketer of the Year (2017, 2018) ICC ODI Player of the Year (2012, 2017, 2018, 2023) ICC Test Player of the Year (2018) Captain of ICC Test Team of the Decade (2011–2020) Captain of ICC Test Team (2017, 2018, 2019) Captain of ICC ODI Team (2016–2019) ICC Cricketer of the Month (October 2022) Member of ICC Test, ODI, and T20I Teams of the Decade Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2016, 2017, 2018) Even at 37, Kohli continues to show why he is one of a kind. In his recent return to international cricket, he faced a rare setback with back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs against Australia. But true to his character, the King rose again, anchoring India’s chase in the decider with an unbeaten 74* and a 150-run partnership with Rohit Sharma to seal the series.