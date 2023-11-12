রবিবার , ১২ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৭শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli: Watch: Anushka Sharma’s million dollar reaction after Virat Kohli’s maiden ODI World Cup wicket | Cricket News

নভেম্বর ১২, ২০২৩ ১০:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli is livewire on the field who always steps up in whatever the role he is assigned to. And the star India batter lived up to the expectations again when he was handed a ball in the World Cup match against Netherlands.
Kohli chipped in with a wicket of Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards to make Chinnaswamy Stadium crowd’s Diwali more memorable.Edwards looked to glance it away, but he was strangled down the leg-side and KL Rahul made no mistake behind the wickets.

The entire team burst into joy after Kohli’s historic wicket and what followed next was turned into a highlight of the match as Bollywood actress and his wife Anushka Sharma could not stop her laughter and jubilantly celebrating his achievement.
It was only Kohli’s fifth career ODI wicket from his gentle medium-pace and first since 2014 when he dismissed New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum in Wellington.
The last time he struck in an international match of any kind was against the West Indies in the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup.

Virat Kohli’s birthday century delights fans with biryani bonanza

Kohli bowled briefly earlier in this World Cup after all-rounder Hardik Pandya limped off midway through an over against Bangladesh.
Earlier Sunday, Kohli – who equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record of 49 ODI centuries last week – made 51 in India’s 410-4.





Source link

