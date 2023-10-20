শুক্রবার , ২০ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli: World Cup: Did the umpire ‘help’ Virat Kohli score a century against Bangladesh? | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২০, ২০২৩ ৪:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1697754784 photo



msid 104563382,imgsize 41668

NEW DELHI: Batting maestro Virat Kohli led India to a thrilling victory over Bangladesh in the ICC World Cup match in Pune on Thursday, adding another century to his illustrious career. Kohli’s century, marking his 48th in One Day Internationals (ODIs), was nothing short of sensational and played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant run chase.
Kohli’s remarkable century was sealed with a breathtaking six off Nasum Ahmed‘s delivery during the 42nd over, a moment that left cricket enthusiasts around the world in awe.However, a crucial turning point in the match occurred during the same over when the on-field umpire opted not to call a potential wide on the very first delivery.
As it happened: India vs Bangladesh
At that stage, India required a mere two runs for victory, and Kohli stood tantalizingly close to his century with a score of 97 not out. The decision not to declare the delivery wide provided Kohli with an opportunity to reach his hundred, and he capitalized on it.

The drama unfolded when Ahmed bowled a flatter delivery down the leg side, narrowly missing Kohli’s leg. To the astonishment of fans worldwide, the umpire refrained from signaling it as a wide. This decision granted Kohli the chance to complete his century. After facing a dot ball in the subsequent delivery, the modern-day maestro lived up to expectations by smashing the third ball out of the park.
Kohli’s remarkable feat triggered celebrations, not only from the cricketing icon himself but also from his teammates and the countless fans who had been anxiously watching.
In the closing stages of the run chase, the narrative of the match transformed into a suspenseful quest: Would Kohli reach his century tonight? It was a question that resonated with fans across the globe.
In the end, both Virat Kohli and Team India emerged victorious, with Kohli’s century proving to be the defining moment in a pulsating contest.

ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli slams 48th century as India beat Bangladesh





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm dhak k
পড়ল ঢাকে কাঠি, মণ্ডপে-মণ্ডপে অধিষ্ঠান দেবীর
বাংলাদেশ
1697754784 photo
Virat Kohli: World Cup: Did the umpire ‘help’ Virat Kohli score a century against Bangladesh? | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Stones and Do They Hurt 1
10 Minutes Makeup Tips: সকাল থেকে রাত মেক-আপ থাকবে পারফেক্ট! গলে যাবে না! জানুন দশ মিনিটের সহজ টিপস!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
anushka sharma world cup 2023 virat kohli 2023 10 d173fba9adef85bf91fdd73582f77345
Ind Vs Ban: Anushka Sharma REACTS As Virat Kohli Hits First Century In World Cup 2023
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm US Military Aircraft

অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় মহড়া চলাকালে মার্কিন বিমান বিধ্বস্ত

 spyballon3

স্পাই বেলুনের জেরে ব্লিনকেনের চীন সফর স্থগিত

 jacqueline fernandez 7

Jacqueline Fernandez Starts Shooting for Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus Amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar Controversy

 shohel7

উচিত শিক্ষা দিতে নায়ক সোহেল চৌধুরীকে হত্যা করা হয় – Corporate Sangbad

 wm volcanic eruption

টোঙ্গায় অগ্ন্যুৎপাতে উল্লেখযোগ্য ক্ষতি হয়েছে: নিউজিল্যান্ড

 received 551803946864128

আনোয়ারায় তালিমুল কোরআন মাদ্রাসার শুভ উদ্বোধন ও বিনামূল্যে বই বিতরণ

 wm russiagasdenmark1

ডেনমার্কে গ্যাস সরবরাহ বন্ধ করেছে রাশিয়া

 10 6

আরএকে সিরামিকসের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 9F88429A 6548 4DDE ADBD 97EA4BA69C56

[১] সৌদিআরব থেকে অর্থ পাচারকালে বাংলাদেশী নাগরিক গ্রেপ্তার

 ctg 20220518093157

চট্টগ্রামে দুই মাদক কারবারি গ্রেপ্তার