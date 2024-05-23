বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ মে ২০২৪ | ৯ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli's sensational IPL 2024 campaign ends on a bittersweet note | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৩, ২০২৪ ১২:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli‘s IPL 2024 journey concluded with a bittersweet ending, marked by outstanding individual performances yet an ultimate heartbreak.
Orange Cap holder Kohli, the charismatic leader and prolific batsman, amassed an impressive 741 runs throughout the season. His remarkable consistency was reflected in an average of 61.75, showcasing his reliability and hunger for runs.
Rajasthan Royalsended Royal Challengers Bengaluru‘s eventful campaign in the Indian Premier League with a four-wicket win in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Kohli’s strike rate of 154.69 underscored his aggressive intent and ability to accelerate the scoring, keeping bowlers on their toes. His stellar season included five half-centuries and one magnificent century, proving his dominance at the crease. He lit up the tournament with 62 boundaries and 38 towering sixes, enthralling fans and driving his team forward.

Throughout the season, Kohli, who became the first player to score 8000 runs in IPL, demonstrated his class and commitment, often being the backbone of his team’s batting lineup. His century was a masterclass in pacing an innings, combining textbook shots with innovative stroke play. The half-centuries were crucial in building or consolidating the innings, often coming under pressure situations.
Despite his extraordinary individual success, the season ended in heartbreak for Kohli and his team. The culmination of a long and grueling season saw them fall short of the ultimate prize.
The disappointment was palpable, especially given Kohli’s immense contributions. His eyes told the story of a warrior who had given his all, yet the elusive IPL trophy remained just out of reach.

Kohli’s 2024 IPL campaign will be remembered for his sheer brilliance with the bat. His performances were a testament to his skill, fitness, and mental toughness.
The numbers he accumulated stand as a monument to one of the greatest batsmen in the game’s history. Yet, the heartbreak of not securing the championship will undoubtedly spur him on for future campaigns.
As fans reflect on the season, they will cherish Kohli’s batting masterclasses while sharing in the disappointment of a title that narrowly escaped their grasp.





