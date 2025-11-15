শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:২৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kanika Kapoor’s Maha Kumbh Lands Grammy Nomination In Global Music Category | Bollywood News Vishal Vs Lyca Turns Ugly, Court Says Actor Can’t Walk Away From 2019 Agreement Amid Rs 21 Crore Dispute | Regional Cinema News সিএনএপি কি চালু করবে বিটিআরসি? ‘দেশের সব দূর্যোগে সেনাবাহিনী পাশে ছিল, এখনও আছে’ Shubman Gill Injury: What is the latest update? BCCI clears air | Cricket News Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Fourth Anniversary, Internet Floods With Wishes Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again serves reminder to India selectors in 42-ball 144: ‘Ekdum dhaga khol diya’ | Cricket News IPL Retentions: How big a pay cut did Ravindra Jadeja take to join Rajasthan Royals from CSK? | Cricket News The Actor Who Was Compared To Rajinikanth But Ended Up Running A Rs 3,300-Crore Business Instead ‘RR gave me my first platform’ – Ravindra Jadeja reveals why his reunion with Rajasthan Royals is special | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Vishal Vs Lyca Turns Ugly, Court Says Actor Can’t Walk Away From 2019 Agreement Amid Rs 21 Crore Dispute | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Vishal Vs Lyca Turns Ugly, Court Says Actor Can’t Walk Away From 2019 Agreement Amid Rs 21 Crore Dispute | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Madras High Court ruled Vishal cannot exit his 2019 agreement with Lyca Productions amid a Rs 21.29 crore dispute, keeping his film rights with Lyca until repayment.

Vishal Hit With Legal Setback in ₹21 Crore Case While He Works on Magudam.

Vishal Hit With Legal Setback in ₹21 Crore Case While He Works on Magudam.

The long-running financial dispute between actor Vishal and Lyca Productions has escalated once again, with the Madras High Court refusing to accept the actor’s bid to exit a 2019 agreement linked to an alleged unpaid amount of over Rs 21 crore.

Last month, the court had directed Vishal to repay Rs 21.29 crore with 30 per cent interest after Lyca filed petitions claiming the amount remained outstanding. Following that order, Lyca approached the court again, seeking enforcement of the clause that gives the production house control over the rights to all films produced by Vishal until the dues are cleared. The court upheld this position, stressing that the rights would stay with Lyca until the repayment is complete.

According to the case details, the dispute began with Vishal Film Factory allegedly borrowing Rs 21.29 crore from Anbuchezhiyan of Gopuram Films. Lyca later stepped in to settle this amount, entering into an agreement with Vishal that temporarily transferred his film rights to them until the loan was fully repaid.

Vishal, however, has contested the claims in court. Defending himself, the actor said he never borrowed Rs 21.29 crore from either Gopuram Films or Lyca Productions. He argued that Marudhu was produced by Gopuram Films, and since he only acted in the film for remuneration, “the question of taking a loan would not begin at all.”

He further said he had financial dealings of only Rs 12 crore with Gopuram Films and added that he signed Lyca’s 2019 document without going through all the terms because he trusted the banner. The actor stated he had reposed “total trust” in Lyca and “did not expect any foul play.”

The High Court, however, has now observed that Vishal is attempting to back out of the commitments made in that agreement, rejecting his attempt to withdraw from it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vishal is currently working on Magudam, a film he is both directing and acting in.

First Published:

November 15, 2025, 14:09 IST

News movies regional-cinema Vishal Vs Lyca Turns Ugly, Court Says Actor Can’t Walk Away From 2019 Agreement Amid Rs 21 Crore Dispute
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Kanika Kapoor’s Maha Kumbh Lands Grammy Nomination In Global Music Category | Bollywood News

Kanika Kapoor’s Maha Kumbh Lands Grammy Nomination In Global Music Category | Bollywood News

সিএনএপি কি চালু করবে বিটিআরসি?

সিএনএপি কি চালু করবে বিটিআরসি?

‘দেশের সব দূর্যোগে সেনাবাহিনী পাশে ছিল, এখনও আছে’

‘দেশের সব দূর্যোগে সেনাবাহিনী পাশে ছিল, এখনও আছে’

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Fourth Anniversary, Internet Floods With Wishes

Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Fourth Anniversary, Internet Floods With Wishes

The Actor Who Was Compared To Rajinikanth But Ended Up Running A Rs 3,300-Crore Business Instead

The Actor Who Was Compared To Rajinikanth But Ended Up Running A Rs 3,300-Crore Business Instead

বন্ধুর হাতে খুন হন আশরাফুল: জানা গেল ২৬ টুকরা করার কারণ – Corporate Sangbad

বন্ধুর হাতে খুন হন আশরাফুল: জানা গেল ২৬ টুকরা করার কারণ – Corporate Sangbad

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST