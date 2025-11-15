Vishal Vs Lyca Turns Ugly, Court Says Actor Can’t Walk Away From 2019 Agreement Amid Rs 21 Crore Dispute | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 15, 2025, 14:09 IST

Madras High Court ruled Vishal cannot exit his 2019 agreement with Lyca Productions amid a Rs 21.29 crore dispute, keeping his film rights with Lyca until repayment.

The long-running financial dispute between actor Vishal and Lyca Productions has escalated once again, with the Madras High Court refusing to accept the actor’s bid to exit a 2019 agreement linked to an alleged unpaid amount of over Rs 21 crore.

Last month, the court had directed Vishal to repay Rs 21.29 crore with 30 per cent interest after Lyca filed petitions claiming the amount remained outstanding. Following that order, Lyca approached the court again, seeking enforcement of the clause that gives the production house control over the rights to all films produced by Vishal until the dues are cleared. The court upheld this position, stressing that the rights would stay with Lyca until the repayment is complete.

According to the case details, the dispute began with Vishal Film Factory allegedly borrowing Rs 21.29 crore from Anbuchezhiyan of Gopuram Films. Lyca later stepped in to settle this amount, entering into an agreement with Vishal that temporarily transferred his film rights to them until the loan was fully repaid.

Vishal, however, has contested the claims in court. Defending himself, the actor said he never borrowed Rs 21.29 crore from either Gopuram Films or Lyca Productions. He argued that Marudhu was produced by Gopuram Films, and since he only acted in the film for remuneration, “the question of taking a loan would not begin at all.”

He further said he had financial dealings of only Rs 12 crore with Gopuram Films and added that he signed Lyca’s 2019 document without going through all the terms because he trusted the banner. The actor stated he had reposed “total trust” in Lyca and “did not expect any foul play.”

The High Court, however, has now observed that Vishal is attempting to back out of the commitments made in that agreement, rejecting his attempt to withdraw from it.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vishal is currently working on Magudam, a film he is both directing and acting in.

First Published: November 15, 2025, 14:09 IST

