মঙ্গলবার , ৩ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Vivek Agnihotri Shares Clip Of People Protesting To The Vaccine War; Asks ‘Why Are People Rattled?’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৩, ২০২৩ ৫:২০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
vivek agnihotri the vaccine war protest 2023 10 f93dd3d30eebd4f4ab1655d86fc924d3


Vivek Agnihotri shared video of people protesting to his film The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri shared video of people protesting to his film The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri shared a shocking video of people protesting against The Vaccine War.

Vivek Agnihotri made major strides in 2022 with his film The Kashmir Files. While the film was mired in controversies, it went on to amass a lifetime collection of Rs. 252.90 crores as opposed to its budget of Rs 15 crores. While we are eagerly awaiting the final verdict of his most recent release The Vaccine War, it seems this film, like his previous films couldn’t escape the shadow of controversy.

On Monday, Vivek Agnihotri took to his X(formerly Twitter) handle and shared a video, in which a large group of people can be seen protesting against the film, in front of a cinema hall. They can be seen holding something in their hands while the policemen were trying their best to mollify the situation. A bunch of onlookers have also gathered in the clip. Vivek Agnihotri shared the video and wrote, “I have just received a video of protest against #TheVaccineWar. Why are people getting rattled if they are clean?”

Check it out

Renowned filmmaker Subhas Ghai, known for his impactful contributions to Indian cinema, recently took to social media to share his thoughts on “The Vaccine War.” He praised the film for shedding light on an important subject and wrote “What a brilliant film I saw yesterday THE VACCINE WAR ‘An effective cinematic narrative by film maker ⁦@vivekagnihotri

⁩based on true story An emotional journey indeed My Congratulations to entire team

-A must watch fim for every indian ”

As the film continues to make waves in the world of cinema, its capacity to initiate important conversations and garner support from influential voices is a testament to its significance. From highlighting about how Indian scientist saved the country in a crisis time to highlighting how fearlessly Women scientist went out of there way, the film opened up with word of mouth, just like all the films by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. The film as well is slowly and steadily winning hearts and making a mark.

‘The Vaccine War’ features Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda,Raima Sen, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters and the film will tell the story of the crisis time when India developed the vaccine. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th September 2023.

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

