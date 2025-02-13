Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৩০শে মাঘ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  বিনোদন

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Reacts To Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Welcome To The Club’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৫ ২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Reacts To Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Welcome To The Club’

Advertise here


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have landed themselves in controversy.

Both, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have apologised for the latter's comment on India's Got Latent. (Photos: Instagram)

Both, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have apologised for the latter’s comment on India’s Got Latent. (Photos: Instagram)

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia’s legal trouble after the YouTuber and podcaster’s comments on India’s Got Latent. Vivek reacted to Samay’s statement on the matter on X and cracked a joke of his own about Samay being a Kashmiri Pandit.

Vivek wrote, “Today, as a Kashmiri Pandit, @ReheSamay must have experienced how it feels when people who don’t agree with you come to lynch you. Welcome to the club.” Check out his post here:

Meanwhile, Samay Raina’s statement read, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you. 🙏”

For the unversed, Ranveer has been facing backlash for his recent comments on India’s Got Latent. During a recent episode of the show, he allegedly asked a contestant an inappropriate question involving body parts and proposed an indecent act in exchange for Rs 2 crore. The outrage peaked when he posed a controversial question: “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?”

A police complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. The FIR accuses them of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content on the show, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, Nikki has yet to confirm or deny her alleged breakup with Ranveer. While they never confirmed their relationship in the first place, they have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now.

News movies Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Reacts To Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Welcome To The Club’



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

রণবীরকে নিয়ে বিতর্কের মাঝেই ফের ভাইরাল কপিল শর্মার ভিডিও, কী এমন বললেন কমেডি কিং? চমকে যাবেন শুনলে Kapil Sharma s Joke Shocks All Amid Ranveer Allahbadias controversy
রণবীরকে নিয়ে বিতর্কের মাঝেই ফের ভাইরাল কপিল শর্মার ভিডিও, কী এমন বললেন কমেডি কিং? চমকে যাবেন শুনলে Kapil Sharma s Joke Shocks All Amid Ranveer Allahbadias controversy
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Reacts To Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Welcome To The Club’
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Reacts To Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Welcome To The Club’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
মির্জা ফখরুলের সঙ্গে দেখা করলেন জেমস গোল্ডম্যান
মির্জা ফখরুলের সঙ্গে দেখা করলেন জেমস গোল্ডম্যান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
হোলির পরেই রাহু-কেতুর চালে বিশাল বদল! টাকা পয়সার বৃষ্টি সংসারে, ৪ রাশির বাম্পার লাভ
হোলির পরেই রাহু-কেতুর চালে বিশাল বদল! টাকা পয়সার বৃষ্টি সংসারে, ৪ রাশির বাম্পার লাভ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
২২ কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

২২ কোম্পানির বোর্ড সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

 Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Passes Away Due to Ill Health; Fans Send Condolences

Mahesh Babu’s Mother Indira Devi Passes Away Due to Ill Health; Fans Send Condolences

 আপনি দাঁড়িয়ে জল পান করেন? অজান্তে ডেকে আনছেন মহাবিপদ! কীভাবে খাবেন জল, জানুন বিস্তারিত Trending News Never drink water while standing it can cause multiple diseases How to drink water sup – News18 Bangla

আপনি দাঁড়িয়ে জল পান করেন? অজান্তে ডেকে আনছেন মহাবিপদ! কীভাবে খাবেন জল, জানুন বিস্তারিত Trending News Never drink water while standing it can cause multiple diseases How to drink water sup – News18 Bangla

 battlegrounds mobile india banned best alternatives that you can play

battlegrounds mobile india banned best alternatives that you can play

 একাদশে ভর্তির ফল জানা যাবে সন্ধ্যায়

একাদশে ভর্তির ফল জানা যাবে সন্ধ্যায়

 ইজিবাইকের ধাক্কায় রোহিঙ্গা শিশু নিহত

ইজিবাইকের ধাক্কায় রোহিঙ্গা শিশু নিহত

 বারের নির্বাচন নিয়ে প্রধান বিচারপতির উদ্যোগ চান ফখরুল

বারের নির্বাচন নিয়ে প্রধান বিচারপতির উদ্যোগ চান ফখরুল

 জামায়াত প্রশ্নে অনড় বিরোধীজোট, সাড়া মিলছে না বিএনপির জাতীয় ঐক্যে

জামায়াত প্রশ্নে অনড় বিরোধীজোট, সাড়া মিলছে না বিএনপির জাতীয় ঐক্যে

 Rhea Kapoor Marries Karan Boolani, Karan Mehra Says He Has Not Seen Son in 75 Days

Rhea Kapoor Marries Karan Boolani, Karan Mehra Says He Has Not Seen Son in 75 Days

 পদ্মাসেতুতে না চললেও মহাসড়কে চলবে মোটরসাইকেল

পদ্মাসেতুতে না চললেও মহাসড়কে চলবে মোটরসাইকেল
Advertise here