Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Reacts To Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia’s India’s Got Latent Row: ‘Welcome To The Club’

Last Updated: February 13, 2025, 14:17 IST

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have landed themselves in controversy.

Both, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have apologised for the latter’s comment on India’s Got Latent. (Photos: Instagram)

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has reacted to Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia’s legal trouble after the YouTuber and podcaster’s comments on India’s Got Latent. Vivek reacted to Samay’s statement on the matter on X and cracked a joke of his own about Samay being a Kashmiri Pandit.

Vivek wrote, “Today, as a Kashmiri Pandit, @ReheSamay must have experienced how it feels when people who don’t agree with you come to lynch you. Welcome to the club.” Check out his post here:

Meanwhile, Samay Raina’s statement read, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you. 🙏”

For the unversed, Ranveer has been facing backlash for his recent comments on India’s Got Latent. During a recent episode of the show, he allegedly asked a contestant an inappropriate question involving body parts and proposed an indecent act in exchange for Rs 2 crore. The outrage peaked when he posed a controversial question: “Would you watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join once to stop it forever?”

A police complaint was filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. The FIR accuses them of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content on the show, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, Nikki has yet to confirm or deny her alleged breakup with Ranveer. While they never confirmed their relationship in the first place, they have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now.