VVedhika Kumar’s Yakshini, Released On This OTT In Multiple Languages, Opens To Positive Reviews

Model turned-actress Vedhika Kumar is currently making headlines for the most-awaited web series Yakhshini. The fantasy drama series is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from June 14, 2024, garnering good response from the viewers. According to reports, Yakshini is gaining immense appreciation from the audience after the film was released on OTT.

Apart from Vedhika, the show also stars Ajay, Manchu Lakshmi, and Rahul Vijay in pivotal roles. It is backed by Arka Media, the producer of Baahubali. The web series is currently streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Along with this, there is also a report that the series will also stream Yakshini in Marathi and Bangla.

The show is directed by Teja Marini and is made on a huge budget. According to reports, the series’ creators, Shobu Yarlagadda, spent a significant amount of money on its visual effects. Rahul Vijay, who is in the headlines for his strong performance in Aha’s Vidya Vasula Aham, plays a significant part in this series, which was written by Ram Vamsi Krishna.

Earlier, the trailer for the show garnered a good response from the viewers. The trailer provided glimpses into the enthralling tale of Vedika, a Yakshini ensnared by the spell of love who transforms into a man-eating creature following a string of tragic events.

Vedika began her acting journey with the Tamil film Madrasi. But she got her breakthrough after portraying the role of Angamma in Bala’s period film Paradesi in 2013. She also bagged critical acclaim and awards for her portrayal. A year later, she starred in Kaaviya Thalaivan. In 2016 she was featured in the Kannada film Shivalinga which became a huge hit. In 2019, she appeared in the Tamil film Kanchana 3, which became one of the most successful Tamil films of the year. In the same year, she also debuted in Bollywood with The Body.

She was last seen in the Telugu-language epic historical action drama film Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad. Yata Satyanarayana wrote and directed the film, based on the events leading up to Operation Polo in the former princely state of Hyderabad.