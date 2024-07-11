Wanindu Hasaranga quits Sri Lanka T20 captaincy ahead of India series | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has stepped down from his role as the captain of the national T20I team ahead of the upcoming three-match series against India.This decision comes in the wake of Sri Lanka ‘s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup , where they failed to progress beyond the group stage.Hasaranga, who has been a vital cog in Sri Lanka’s limited-overs setup, cited the best interests of Sri Lanka Cricket as the primary reason for his resignation.

The 25-year-old acknowledged that relinquishing the captaincy duties would allow him to focus solely on his performances as a player, thereby contributing more effectively to the team’s cause.

“Hasaranga said it is in the best interest of Sri Lanka Cricket that he decided to relinquish the captaincy duties and remain in the side as a player,” a release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) noted.

In a statement released by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Hasaranga expressed his unwavering commitment to the national team, stating, “Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always.”

SLC, while accepting Hasaranga’s resignation, acknowledged his importance as a key player in their international cricketing plans.

“Sri Lanka Cricket, while accepting his resignation, wishes to state that Hasaranga will remain an important player for us in our international cricketing plans,” it further added.

Hasaranga’s tenure as the T20I captain was relatively short-lived, having assumed the role in July 2022. However, his impact on the team’s performances was significant, with his all-round abilities often proving to be a game-changer. His leadership skills were put to the test during the T20 World Cup, where Sri Lanka’s campaign fell short of expectations.

As Sri Lanka prepare to host India for a limited-overs series, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs, the focus will shift to identifying Hasaranga’s successor as the T20I captain.