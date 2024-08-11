Wasim Jaffer’s savage reply after Michael Vaughan teases him over India’s ODI series loss against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Wasim Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan are known for their witty interactions on social media, often engaging in friendly banter on a range of topics.In this particular instance, Vaughan started poking fun at Jaffer following India’s defeat in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.“Hi Wasim ..What was the recent ODI series result in Sri Lanka? I have been away and missed it ..Hope all is well,” Vaughan responded after Jaffer posted about Q&A session on X.

However, the tables quickly turned, and it was Vaughan who found himself at the receiving end of some good-natured trolling.

“I’ll put it in Ashes terms for you Michael. Ind won as many games in that series as the Tests Eng have won in Aus in last 12 years,” Jaffer replied.

India commenced their tour with a resounding 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the T20I series. However, the ODI series proved to be a different story altogether, as Sri Lanka, under the leadership of new captain Charith Asalanka and the guidance of coach Sanath Jayasuriya, presented a formidable challenge.

The opening ODI culminated in a thrilling tie, setting the stage for an exciting series. In the second ODI, India fell short by 32 runs while pursuing a target of 240.

The decisive blow came in the final ODI, where Sri Lanka convincingly defeated India by 110 runs, successfully defending a total of 248. This marked a significant milestone for Sri Lanka, as it was their first ODI series triumph over India since 1997.