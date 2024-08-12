Watch: Aditya Roy Kapur Poses With Fans While Stepping Out Of Salon

Aditya Roy Kapur decided to spend his Sunday with a pampering session. The actor, stepped out, to visit Aalim Hakim’s salon in Mumbai to get a new hairdo. He made sure to turn up the heat with his charismatic personality and uber-chic look as he got papped while leaving the premises post his salon session. The actor also posed with the fans stationed outside the salon a video of which has now surfaced on the Internet.

For his salon day, Aditya Roy Kapur wore a black oversized T-shirt with denim shorts for a comfy yet stylish look. With a black cap and matching slippers, he completed his look, leaving fans gasping for breath. As the actor made his way to the car, he acknowledged the paparazzi with a vibrant smile and even posed for them.

Aditya Roy Kapur has been in the news for his alleged breakup with Ananya Panday. Amid the separation rumours, the actor recently ran into her father Chunky Panday at a hair salon on Saturday. The duo was under the same roof for some time but avoided any kind of interaction in front of the camera. It needs to be noted that Chunky and Aditya had also come together for a project earlier this year.

While the rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur’s personal life continue to swirl, he remains silent on his personal life. Speaking about the same in a conversation with Lifestyle Asia India a while back, the actor said, “I guess I’ve always been quiet about my personal life. That’s the way I like it. I’ve never really found the need the urge or the want to have people know all about me and my personal life. So maybe that’s why I keep stuff to myself rather than, you know, put it all out there.”

Aditya Roy Kapur will next be seen in Metro…In Dino. Previously slated for release this September, the rom-com will now hit the theatres on November 29. The film, helmed by Anurag Basu, stars Aditya alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.