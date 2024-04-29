সোমবার , ২৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৭ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch – ‘Baal kab katwa raha hai’: Rohit Sharma playfully teases LSG leg-spinner ahead of IPL clash | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ২৯, ২০২৪ ১১:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Senior India player Rohit Sharma playfully teased Ravi Bishnoi on Monday by asking him, ‘Baal kab katwa raha hai’ ahead of the Lucknow Super Giants-Mumbai Indians IPL clash in Lucknow.
During a lighthearted moment, when the young leg-spinner Bishnoi came to meet Rohit during the teams’ practice session at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on the eve of their IPL match, the MI legend and India skipper made a witty remark that elicited laughter among them.
Mumbai Indians caught that humorous moment and posted on their social media handle ‘X’, captioning it: “Hum one-hand distance par hi khade rehte hai.”

Rohit’s banter showcased his playful side, adding a touch of camaraderie to the atmosphere. Such friendly exchanges between senior and junior players often serve to strengthen bonds and relieve tension during intense sporting competitions.
Despite the competitive nature of the game, moments like these highlight the importance of enjoying oneself and fostering a positive team environment.





