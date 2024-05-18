Watch: Chennai Super Kings receive a rousing welcome at M Chinnaswamy ahead of the crucial RCB vs CSK IPL clash | Cricket News

WATCH:

NEW DELHI: As Chennai Super Kings arrived at M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the support from the ‘Yellow Army’ was palpable. Fans thronged the stadium, chanting “Dhoni, Dhoni ” as the team bus passed by, showcasing their unwavering love and support for the five-time champions.The fervent welcome set the stage for Saturday’s epic do-or-die ‘Southern Derby,’ which will determine the fourth and final team to qualify for the IPL playoffs.The stakes are high, with RCB ‘s fairytale resurgence set to face the formidable CSK and potentially adverse weather conditions.

Thursday’s washout in Hyderabad confirmed Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals as playoff contenders, leaving one spot up for grabs between CSK and RCB.

Defending champions CSK, with 13 points and a net run-rate of 0.528, hold a slight advantage, especially given their strong record at the venue, having lost to the home side only once in eight matches. RCB, on the other hand, have 12 points and a net run-rate of 0.387.

The forecast of rain adds to the drama, as a washout would favor CSK, securing their playoff spot. RCB needs a decisive win—either by at least 18 runs or chasing their target with about 11 balls to spare—to advance.

Despite the odds, RCB enter the match as the most in-form team, having staged a remarkable comeback with five consecutive wins after enduring a six-match losing streak. Orange Cap holder Virat Kohli has been in phenomenal form, scoring three fifties in his last five innings, and is expected to deliver another stellar performance.

For CSK, the inspiring presence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains a crucial factor. However, it remains to be seen how significant a role he can play given his ongoing injury concerns. Dhoni’s strategic acumen and leadership will undoubtedly be pivotal as CSK aim to secure their place in the playoffs.