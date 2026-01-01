বৃহস্পতিবার, ০১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:৩৬ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

‘Watch Dhurandhar, Not Avatar’: Badshah Roots For Ranveer Singh-Akshay Khanna Film | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Badshah backs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, urging fans to watch it over Avatar as the spy thriller continues its strong box office run.

When a Bollywood film keeps pulling crowds weeks after release, the conversation often moves beyond numbers. With Dhurandhar still holding strong at the box office nearly a month in, the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller has now found an unexpected cheerleader. Rapper Badshah has publicly backed the film, urging audiences to choose it over a major Hollywood release.

His endorsement has added fresh buzz to a film that is already rewriting records both in India and overseas.

Rapper Badshah’s clear pick

Badshah took to X to share his view on how audiences should spend their theatre time. He wrote, “If life gives you 3 hours 30 minutes, watch Dhurandhar, not Avatar.”

In another post, the rapper pointed out a detail that many viewers may have missed. “Why is no one talking about the knight rider theme in the end credits scene of dhurandhar?” he asked.

Replying to his own post, Badshah added, “No doubt @AdityaDharFilms is a geeky genius at so many levels.” The posts quickly went viral online, with fans debating the comparison and praising the film’s detailing.

The Hollywood film in comparison

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third instalment in the blockbuster franchise directed by James Cameron. The series stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as parents fighting to protect their family and planet. The new film also introduces Oona Chaplin as a fresh antagonist.

The Avatar franchise has been a global phenomenon. The first film released in 2009 and earned $2.9 billion worldwide, while The Way of Water followed with $2.3 billion. The fourth and fifth parts are already lined up for release in 2029 and 2031.

Dhurandhar’s box office collection

Despite stiff competition from a global franchise, Dhurandhar continues to perform strongly. The film is still earning in double digits at the domestic box office and has crossed ₹700 crore in India. Worldwide, it has already entered the rs 1,000 crore club.

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates the gang of Rehman Dakait in Pakistan’s Lyari area to gather intelligence on their links with the ISI.

The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles, with Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and others rounding out the cast. The makers have already confirmed that the second part of the franchise will hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

First Published:

January 01, 2026, 16:50 IST

