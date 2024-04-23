মঙ্গলবার , ২৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১০ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Watch: ‘Hamara captain kaisa ho, Rohit Sharma jaisa ho’ – MI bus stuck in Jaipur traffic | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ২৩, ২০২৪ ৭:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) may not be going the desired way for Mumbai Indians (MI), who faced their fifth defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday, but fans of former MI captain Rohit Sharma got a chance to get close to their favourite player when the MI team bus found itself stuck in the Jaipur traffic after the match.
IPL 2024: Results | Points TableRohit didn’t have a match to remember as he was dismissed for six runs by RR pacer Trent Boult.It was only because of Tilak Verma’s 65 off 45 balls and Nehal Wadhera’s 24-ball 49 that MI could post a competitive 179 for 9 despite Sandeep Sharma’s five-wicket haul (5 for 18).
But RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made a mockery of the run-chase with a century, scoring an unbeaten 104 off 60 balls, including 9 fours and 7 sixes. Captain Sanju Samson remained not out at 38 off 28 balls. Jos Buttler (35) was the only wicket to fall for RR.
As the MI team was en route to the team hotel from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after the match, their bus seemingly got stuck in Jaipur traffic and some lucky fans got a chance to get up close to India captain Rohit who was at a window seat.
Watch video:

It was MI’s fifth loss in eight matches, while the Royals got a foot inside the playoffs with their seventh win in eight matches taking them to 14 points at the top of the table.
It was also Rajasthan’s last match in front of home fans in Jaipur. They will now visit the Lucknow Super Giants for their next game on April 27, while MI will travel to Delhi to meet the Capitals on the same day.





