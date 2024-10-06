রবিবার , ৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২২শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: Hardik Pandya oozes swagger with no-look ramp shot in India’s thumping win over Bangladesh | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৬, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Watch: Hardik Pandya oozes swagger with no-look ramp shot in India’s thumping win over Bangladesh | Cricket News


(Photo credit: Hardik Pandya)

NEW DELHI: Hardik Pandya blasted an unbeaten 16-ball 39 after a dazzling show from the top-order batters in the Powerplay as India romped to an easy seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the T20I series opener in Gwalior on Sunday.
Chasing a modest target of 128, India batters went out all guns blazing against the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the side across the finish-line in mere 11.5 overs in a lop-sided contest.
In the chase, swashbuckling Hardik was at his absolute best as he took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners, whacking 5 fours and two sixes in his blitz that came at a strike rate of over 243.
In his brutal assault, Hardik’s one particular no-look ramp shot impressed everyone.
With India approaching the target, Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed dug in a sharp bouncer, angling in and Hardik, with absolute ease and perfection, executed the no-look ramp over the keeper.
Knowing that he had delivered a perfect shot, Hardik didn’t even look back and instead kept his eyes at the bowler.

Following his cool no-look shot, Hardik fired a couple of more boundaries to wrap up India’s chase and seal a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
Earlier, world champions India, having rested several first-choice players, bowled out Bangladesh for 127.
Put in to bat in the series opener, Bangladesh batters faltered one after another as left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) and comeback man Varun Chakravarthy (3/31) bagged three-fors.
Touring captain Najmul Shanto made 27 and Mehidy Hasan made 35* but failed to get any support from others.
India lost opener Abhishek Sharma (16) in the second over but Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with breezy totals of 29 runs each in India’s dazzling show in Powerplay.
Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy remained unbeaten on 16 and watched from the other end as Pandya finished the game in style.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Alia Bhatt Impresses With Marathi, Vedang Raina Sings ‘Phulon Ka Taaron Ka’ From Jigra
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Alia Bhatt Impresses With Marathi, Vedang Raina Sings ‘Phulon Ka Taaron Ka’ From Jigra
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Watch: Hardik Pandya oozes swagger with no-look ramp shot in India’s thumping win over Bangladesh | Cricket News
Watch: Hardik Pandya oozes swagger with no-look ramp shot in India’s thumping win over Bangladesh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
সাংবাদিক আমিরুল মোমিনিন মানিক এর উপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে মানববন্ধন
সাংবাদিক আমিরুল মোমিনিন মানিক এর উপর হামলার প্রতিবাদে মানববন্ধন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
কুবির প্রক্টরিয়াল বডির ১০ নির্দেশনা
কুবির প্রক্টরিয়াল বডির ১০ নির্দেশনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার কারণে অবরোধ নয়, মানববন্ধন করবে শিক্ষার্থীরা

এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার কারণে অবরোধ নয়, মানববন্ধন করবে শিক্ষার্থীরা

 India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda’s maiden century helps India beat Ireland by 4 runs to pocket series 2-0 | Cricket News

India vs Ireland, 2nd T20I: Deepak Hooda’s maiden century helps India beat Ireland by 4 runs to pocket series 2-0 | Cricket News

 Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Times Babil Khan Spoke About His Father

Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Times Babil Khan Spoke About His Father

 টিম টিম করে জ্বলবে না গ্যাস, পাবেন হাই ফ্লেম! কয়েক মিনিটে সাফ হবে ময়লা বার্নার৷ Tips to clean gas oven burner at home easily – News18 Bangla

টিম টিম করে জ্বলবে না গ্যাস, পাবেন হাই ফ্লেম! কয়েক মিনিটে সাফ হবে ময়লা বার্নার৷ Tips to clean gas oven burner at home easily – News18 Bangla

 পেসমেকার বসানো শেষ, নিবিড় পর্যবেক্ষণে খালেদা জিয়া

পেসমেকার বসানো শেষ, নিবিড় পর্যবেক্ষণে খালেদা জিয়া

 রাতে ফ্রিজ বন্ধ রাখলে সত্যিই কি বিদ্যুৎ সাশ্রয় হয়? না কি কাজটা ভুল? জানুন সত্যিটা – News18 Bangla

রাতে ফ্রিজ বন্ধ রাখলে সত্যিই কি বিদ্যুৎ সাশ্রয় হয়? না কি কাজটা ভুল? জানুন সত্যিটা – News18 Bangla

 এসএসসি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্রের তালিকা প্রকাশ

এসএসসি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্রের তালিকা প্রকাশ

 Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Dance at Ankita Lokhande’s Engagement; Salman Khan Asks Umar Riaz to Not Follow ‘Dim-witted’ Asim

Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia Dance at Ankita Lokhande’s Engagement; Salman Khan Asks Umar Riaz to Not Follow ‘Dim-witted’ Asim

 শিক্ষায় বরাদ্দ বাড়ছে

শিক্ষায় বরাদ্দ বাড়ছে

 মিহির ঘোষের মুক্তি চেয়ে ছাত্র ইউনিয়নের মশাল মিছিল

মিহির ঘোষের মুক্তি চেয়ে ছাত্র ইউনিয়নের মশাল মিছিল