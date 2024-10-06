Watch: Hardik Pandya oozes swagger with no-look ramp shot in India’s thumping win over Bangladesh | Cricket News

(Photo credit: Hardik Pandya)

NEW DELHI: Hardik Pandya blasted an unbeaten 16-ball 39 after a dazzling show from the top-order batters in the Powerplay as India romped to an easy seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the T20I series opener in Gwalior on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 128, India batters went out all guns blazing against the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the side across the finish-line in mere 11.5 overs in a lop-sided contest.

In the chase, swashbuckling Hardik was at his absolute best as he took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners, whacking 5 fours and two sixes in his blitz that came at a strike rate of over 243.

In his brutal assault, Hardik’s one particular no-look ramp shot impressed everyone.

With India approaching the target, Bangladesh bowler Taskin Ahmed dug in a sharp bouncer, angling in and Hardik, with absolute ease and perfection, executed the no-look ramp over the keeper.

Knowing that he had delivered a perfect shot, Hardik didn’t even look back and instead kept his eyes at the bowler.

Following his cool no-look shot, Hardik fired a couple of more boundaries to wrap up India’s chase and seal a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier, world champions India, having rested several first-choice players, bowled out Bangladesh for 127.

Put in to bat in the series opener, Bangladesh batters faltered one after another as left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) and comeback man Varun Chakravarthy (3/31) bagged three-fors.

Touring captain Najmul Shanto made 27 and Mehidy Hasan made 35* but failed to get any support from others.

India lost opener Abhishek Sharma (16) in the second over but Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with breezy totals of 29 runs each in India’s dazzling show in Powerplay.

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy remained unbeaten on 16 and watched from the other end as Pandya finished the game in style.