Watch – ‘I admire his career, achievement’: Novak Djokovic opens up about his bond with Virat Kohli | Tennis News

NEW DELHI: Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, disclosed that he maintains regular communication with Virat Kohli while expressing admiration for the star Indian cricketer, revealing that they have known each other for a few years.
Despite not having the chance to meet Kohli in person, Djokovic highlighted the fortunate opportunity to communicate with the Indian cricketer.

Djokovic emphasised the positive and friendly nature of their relationship, acknowledging Kohli’s stellar cricketing career and expressing gratitude for the kind words shared between them.

Speaking to Sony Sports, Djokovic said, “Virat Kohli and I have been texting a little bit for a few years and we never got the chance to meet in person. But it was really a privilege and honour to listen to him speak nicely about me and I obviously admire his career and achievement and everything he has done.”

Djokovic, with a potential 25th Grand Slam title within reach, shared his admiration for India and discussed the motivations that drive him to achieve greatness each day. Djokovic reflected on his previous visit to India, which occurred ten years ago, and expressed his intention to visit the country again soon.
Djokovic expressed a desire to experience India’s beauty, history, culture, and spirituality. This acknowledgment of India’s diverse and rich aspects suggests a deeper appreciation for the country beyond the tennis court.
“I have been to India only once so far in my life. It was, I think, 10 or 11 years ago. I came to play an exhibition event in New Delhi for two days. It was a very short stay. So, I really hope that I will be able to come back in the near future, too, because I have a great desire, great wish to explore your beautiful country that has so much history, so much culture to offer to the world and spirituality as well. It’s amazing,” the 36-year-old continued.
The 10-time Australian Open winner, Novak, will face Croatian Dino Prizmic in the first round of the Australian Open on Sunday, in the year when Novak is all set to eye a Golden Slam.
On the other hand, India’s star batter Kohli is set to return for the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore on Sunday after missing the opening match of the series due to personal reasons.
(With ANI inputs)





