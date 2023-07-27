বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১২ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Ireland’s Katie McCabe scores stunning corner-kick goal against Canada at Women’s World Cup | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৭, ২০২৩ ৮:৫০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1690426228 photo


NEW DELHI: Goals direct from corners are extremely rare in football but in a remarkable display of skill, Ireland captain Katie McCabe achieved the rare feat of scoring directly from a corner kick against the Olympic champion Canada at the Women’s World Cup in Perth, Australia on Wednesday.

The stunning goal also marked Ireland’s first-ever goal in the Women’s World Cup, making it a memorable moment for the team.
McCabe’s incredible corner kick occurred just four minutes into the match. She launched the ball from the right side, sending it high into the box, beyond the reach of any players, and it elegantly curved into the far corner of the net, leaving the Canadian defence and goalkeeper stunned. The goal sparked jubilant celebrations among Ireland’s players and fans.

Despite McCabe’s outstanding goal, Canada managed to mount a comeback and secured a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium. Ireland had suffered a 1-0 loss in their tournament debut against co-host Australia, and unfortunately, this loss to Canada resulted in their elimination from the competition before their final Group B game against Nigeria.

For Canada, this victory was crucial as it came after a goalless draw with Nigeria in their opening game, boosting their chances of advancing to the round of 16.

The equaliser for Canada came from an own-goal by Megan Connolly in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, and Adriana Leon scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute.

McCabe’s extraordinary corner kick goal will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights of the Women’s World Cup, and it may even be considered a strong contender for the best goal of the tournament.
