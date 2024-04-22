সোমবার , ২২ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ৯ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: KKR celebrate thrilling win over RCB by… | Cricket News

In the riveting clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, hopes surged for RCB when Karn Sharma unleashed a surprising onslaught against Mitchell Starc in the final over. But despite the tailender’s unexpected heroics, KKR maintained their composure, clinching victory by a nail-biting margin of just one run off the last delivery.
IPL 2024: Results | Points Table
Set a formidable target of 223 runs, RCB required 21 runs from the last over bowled by the left-arm pacer Starc.The situation seemed dire for RCB with Karn and Mohammed Siraj at the crease. However, leg-spinner Karn almost single-handedly changed the face of the match by smashing three sixes off Starc, reducing the equation to a mere three runs off two balls. But RCB were bowled out for 221, with Starc redeeming himself by taking a low return catch to dismiss Karn (20) and Lockie Ferguson getting run out on the final delivery.
KKR celebrated their fifth win in seven matches by commending all the performers in the match, including opener Phil Salt who made a 14-ball 48 and skipper Shreyas Iyer’s composed 36-ball 50. KKR finished at 222 for six.
The dressing room scenes were captured in a video shared by KKR.
In another video posted by the Kolkata franchise on social media, the players could be seen savouring a cake to celebrate their win upon returning to the team hotel.

RCB’s run-chase was set up by Will Jacks (55 off 32 balls) and Rajat Patidar’s (52 off 23 balls) 102-run partnership in just 48 balls.
However, despite reaching 137 for 2, RCB stumbled to 155 for 6, as Andre Russell struck twice in quick succession, dismissing both Jacks and Russell with his crafty variations of slower balls.
Sunil Narine also contributed with two crucial wickets in his final over, further denting RCB’s hopes.
(With agency inputs)





