শুক্রবার , ৫ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২১শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Watch: Lionel Messi misses opening penalty during shoot-out as Argentina dodge Copa America elimination scare

জুলাই ৫, ২০২৪ ১১:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Despite Lionel Messi‘s uncharacteristic penalty miss, Emiliano Martinez‘s exceptional saves ensured Argentina’s progression in the Copa America 2024.
Martinez’s heroic performance in the penalty shootout was the defining moment as Argentina overcame a resilient Ecuador to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
The match itself was a closely contested affair, with Ecuador displaying a commendable performance against the defending champions.They created several promising opportunities in the first half, with Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento testing Martinez’s reflexes. Argentina gradually gained control and took the lead through Lisandro Martinez‘s powerful header from a Messi corner.
Ecuador’s determination was rewarded in stoppage time when Kevin Rodriguez’s glancing header forced the match into a penalty shootout. Despite Messi’s uncharacteristic miss, Martinez’s brilliance between the posts proved decisive, as he denied Angel Mena and Alan Minda with superb diving saves.
Watch the video of Lionel Messi’s missed penalty during Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America quarter-final:

Martinez’s heroics in high-pressure situations have become a hallmark of his performances for Argentina. His penalty shootout heroics in the 2021 Copa America semi-final against Colombia and the 2022 World Cup final against France cemented his reputation as a formidable presence in such situations.
Ecuador’s performance, however, deserves praise. Felix Sanchez’s team displayed tactical discipline and created enough chances to have won the game in regulation time. Their midfield trio of Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Kendry Paez caused problems for Argentina’s defence, while Enner Valencia’s presence up front kept the backline on their toes.
As Argentina progress to the next stage, notably the semi-final, they will face the winner of the Venezuela-Canada match, with the prospect of another stern test on the horizon.





