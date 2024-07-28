Watch: Manu Bhaker’s family erupts in joy after she clinches historic medal at Paris Olympics | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: Manu Bhaker ‘s parents were overjoyed following her remarkable achievement at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. The young Indian shooter made history by securing a bronze medal in the Women’s Air Pistol event final.Upon learning of their daughter’s success, Bhaker’s parents expressed their elation and offered prayers for her safe and happy return home.Bhaker’s performance at the prestigious international competition has brought immense pride to her family and the entire nation. Her dedication and skill have been rightfully rewarded with a place on the podium, cementing her status as one of India’s most promising athletes.

Speaking to ANI, Manu Bhaker’s mother, Sumedha Bhaker, said that after the 22-year-old disappointing result at the Tokyo Olympics, she kept training hard for the Olympics 2024.

“After the Tokyo Olympics, Manu kept training for this Olympics. I made sure that she gets proper food so that she can continue her training. My daughter and other Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics have put in a lot of effort and I pray that they come back home happy. Manu’s first home was the shooting range, she only used to come home to sleep here. She used to practice for hours…,” Manu Bhaker’s mother, Sumedha Bhaker said.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan , expressed his hope that she would win gold in her upcoming two events at the Paris Olympics.

“Two of her events are remaining, we hope she will win gold in them…,” Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan said.

The 22-year-old Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

She secured India’s first medal at the ongoing mega event by winning a bronze with a score of 221.7. This achievement marked a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics.

She also became the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event at the Olympics, following Suma Shirur’s accomplishment in 2004.

South Korea’s Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.