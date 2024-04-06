Watch: ‘Maza aa raha hai? Bilkul nahi’ – Pakistan cricketers carrying rocks in army-style T20 World Cup training | Cricket News

The Pakistan men’s cricket team was recently at the Army School of Physical Training in Abbottabad for a fitness camp in preparation for their upcoming assignments, chiefly the T20 World Cup this June; and the videos circulating on social media show cricketers getting drilled with army-style training, including carrying rocks while climbing up a hill.Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently announced his return from retirement, is also seen at the training camp.In the official video from the camp shared by Pakistan Cricket Board on ‘X’, the anchor could be seen talking to paceman Haris Rauf, who said that he will resume bowling in a couple of weeks, having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Allrounder Shadab Khan, when asked if he is enjoying the camp, jokingly replied: “Bilkul nahi (not at all)”.

The various videos also show players doing obstacle courses, including climbing up a wall with each-other’s assistance as part of a physical as well team-bonding exercise.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their support to our cricketers. Their collaboration will not only enhance the fitness levels of our players but will also make them more disciplined in future,” said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, quoted in Pakistan board’s media release.

“This camp will surely put the players in good stead before undertaking a challenging journey leading to a global tournament in the USA and West Indies.”

The T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and USA, is scheduled from June 2 to 29. Before the high-profile tournament, Pakistan will host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series from April 18.

The much awaited group-stage match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup is scheduled for June 9.