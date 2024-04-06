শনিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Watch: ‘Maza aa raha hai? Bilkul nahi’ – Pakistan cricketers carrying rocks in army-style T20 World Cup training | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৪ ২:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
1712391705 photo



msid 109084015,imgsize 27594

The Pakistan men’s cricket team was recently at the Army School of Physical Training in Abbottabad for a fitness camp in preparation for their upcoming assignments, chiefly the T20 World Cup this June; and the videos circulating on social media show cricketers getting drilled with army-style training, including carrying rocks while climbing up a hill.
Veteran Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who recently announced his return from retirement, is also seen at the training camp.In the official video from the camp shared by Pakistan Cricket Board on ‘X’, the anchor could be seen talking to paceman Haris Rauf, who said that he will resume bowling in a couple of weeks, having recovered from a shoulder injury.

Allrounder Shadab Khan, when asked if he is enjoying the camp, jokingly replied: “Bilkul nahi (not at all)”.
The various videos also show players doing obstacle courses, including climbing up a wall with each-other’s assistance as part of a physical as well team-bonding exercise.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Army for their support to our cricketers. Their collaboration will not only enhance the fitness levels of our players but will also make them more disciplined in future,” said PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, quoted in Pakistan board’s media release.
“This camp will surely put the players in good stead before undertaking a challenging journey leading to a global tournament in the USA and West Indies.”

The T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and USA, is scheduled from June 2 to 29. Before the high-profile tournament, Pakistan will host New Zealand in a five-match T20I series from April 18.
The much awaited group-stage match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup is scheduled for June 9.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm chattogram city corporation
ব্যবসায়ীকে পেটালেন চসিকের দুই কর্মকর্তা
বাংলাদেশ
1712391705 photo
Watch: ‘Maza aa raha hai? Bilkul nahi’ – Pakistan cricketers carrying rocks in army-style T20 World Cup training | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
navya naveli nanda 2023 10 925ffafe0e53cee7accc634f861bfa25
Navya Nanda Credits Privileged Background For Entrepreneurial Success At 21: ‘My Upbringing Has Shaped…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm chinasea
বেইজিংকে শক্তি দেখাতে দক্ষিণ চীন সাগরে চার দেশের নৌ মহড়া
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
7231A29D CDD2 4456 BD2F A3DFD4AB8622

এবছর সৌদিতে স্মার্টকার্ড বিহীন হজ্ব পারমিটের অনুমতি দেওয়া হবে না

 IMG 20220511 WA0010

টাঙ্গাইলে র‍্যাবের অভিযানে বিপুল পরিমান গাঁজাসহ দুই মাদক কারবারী আটক

 received 763155801561920

জীবন যুদ্ধ:

 Peter Cat Food

Kolkata Peter Cat Restaurant বিশ্বের সেরা ১৫০ রেস্তোরাঁর তালিকায় কলকাতার পিটার ক্যাট, কোন খাবারের জন্য এই স্বীকৃতি জানেন? | kolkata

 uttora bank

২৮ শতাংশ লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা করেছে উত্তরা ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20221123 WA0004

ক্ষেতলালে মাদ্রাসার ম্যানেজিং কমিটির নির্বাচন স্থগিত

 Car final

এখন থেকে স্টার রেটিং দেখে কিনতে পারবেন নতুন গাড়ি, জানুন কেন্দ্রের পরিকল্পনা! – News18 Bangla

 studio project 3 48

Loves Dates But Concerned About Taste? Here’s How You Keep Them Fresh, Tasty

 wm 7 College Under Dhaka University DU Logo 27 05 2021

১০৯ শিক্ষার্থীকে বহিষ্কার করেছে ঢাবি

 IMG 20230821 WA0007

নাগরপুরে ২১ আগস্ট গ্রেনেড হামলা দিবস পালন করেছে উপজেলা আ. লীগ