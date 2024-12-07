WATCH: Mohammed Siraj’s animated gesture at Australian crowd after Travis Head send off goes viral | Cricket News

Mohammed Siraj stands out on Day 2 (Screengrabs)

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Siraj’s spirited send-off to Travis Head and his animated gesture towards the Australian crowd has become a talking point in the ongoing Test series between India and Australia.

The incident unfolded on Saturday at the Adelaide Oval , where Siraj bowled a pinpoint yorker to dismiss Head for a brilliant 140 off 141 balls, a knock laced with 17 fours and four sixes.

While walking back, Head appeared to exchange words with Siraj, who gestured towards the pavilion in an intense show of emotion.

The drama didn’t end there. As Siraj moved to the boundary while fielding, he faced loud jeers from the Australian crowd.

In response, Siraj delivered a theatrical ‘bring it on’ gesture, raising both arms to rile them up.

A video of the moment has since gone viral, sparking varied reactions across social media, with some applauding his fiery attitude and others criticizing his approach.

Watch:

Travis Head, reflecting on the episode, expressed disappointment over the exchange. “I said, ‘Well bowled,’ but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. It’s not how I’d like to play the game, but it is what it is,” he told Fox Sports.

Despite the controversy, Head’s masterful innings earned him a standing ovation from the Adelaide crowd, underscoring his impact in the match.

Meanwhile, Siraj’s aggression received mixed responses. Some cricket enthusiasts hailed his passion and refusal to back down, viewing it as a sign of India’s combative spirit.

Others felt it was unnecessary, arguing that it overshadowed a moment of brilliance with the ball.