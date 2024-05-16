Watch: Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya’s sweet gesture wins little fan’s heart | Cricket News

IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya endured a forgettable IPL season both as a player and as the captain of former champions Mumbai Indians , but when it came to winning the heart of a little fan, the all-rounder’s act didn’t fall short.In a video circulating on social media, Hardik could be seen throwing his cap towards a kid in the stand just above the way to the dressing room. The kid, wearing a Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) jersey, catches the cap and then says “thank you” as the MI skipper heads indoors.It’s unclear from which match and stadium the video clip is from, but seems to be from MI’s last match against the KKR at the Eden Gardens on May 11.

Further in the clip, the little fan could be heard saying on camera, “Hardik Pandya gave me this cap”.

MI, who are alrady out of the race to playoffs, will play their last league match on their homeground, Wankhede Stadium, against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

Lucknow’s playoff hopes also hang by a thread and are only mathematically alive.