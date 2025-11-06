Watch: Novak Djokovic breaks down during tribute to former mentor, his ‘tennis father’ | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic lost his composure during a tribute to his former mentor Nikola Pilic, who died earlier this year. (Image: X)

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic broke down during an emotional tribute to his former mentor Nikola Pilic at the Hellenic Championship in Greece. Pilic, who passed away at 86 in September, was instrumental in shaping Djokovic’s career from a young age, training him in Munich when he was just 10 years old.The Serbian tennis star became visibly emotional while watching a video tribute to Pilic during the event. The tears continued through his post-match interview as he reflected on his relationship with his former mentor.“Sorry! Sorry for this but he was more than just a mentor and a coach to me. He was a part of my family to me and my brothers. He has helped so much and I definitely wouldn’t be who I am today without him,” Djokovic said during the interview.WATCH: Novak Djokovic reduced to tears during tribute to Nikola PilicDjokovic further requested support from those present to honour Pilic’s memory. “He passed away a few months ago and I want to ask your support to give him respect and the tribute that he deserves, the legend that he is.”

In a subsequent conversation with the ATP Tour website, Djokovic elaborated on his emotional response and Pilic’s significance in his life.“It was an emotional moment. Considering what he meant to me and my family, privately, also professionally, he was my tennis father as I like to call him – someone that has played a fundamental, integral role in my development as a tennis player and as a human being. It was really sad news when I heard that he passed away a few months ago,” Djokovic shared.Djokovic expressed his commitment to preserving Pilic’s legacy in the sport. “As long as I play tennis and as long as I live, I will celebrate his name. And tonight this was one of the moments of how to pay tribute. And I’m sure in the near future – in the far future as well – people will learn about how Niki has impacted the world of tennis and the world of sport. He deserves it. He was a very special man.”Pilic’s own tennis career was marked by significant achievements. He reached the French Open final in 1972 and competed in the Wimbledon doubles final in 1962. His crowning achievement came in 1970 when he secured the US Open doubles title.The relationship between Pilic and Djokovic began in Munich, where the former champion took the young Serbian under his guidance. This mentorship proved crucial in developing Djokovic into one of tennis’s most accomplished players.